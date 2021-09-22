Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Boosie Badazz bringing 'Legends of the South' concert to SC

Three Southern hip-hop icons are teaming up for a concert that's coming to South Carolina in November.

Gucci Mane, Rick Ross and Boosie Badazz will perform their "Legends of the South" show Nov. 5 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

Gucci Mane, the artist behind "Lemonade," "Wake Up in the Sky" and "Black Beatles," helped pioneer the hip-hop subgenre of trap music alongside T.I. and Young Jeezy in the 2000s.

He's released 14 studio albums and more than 70 mixtapes over his career, in addition to founding his own label, 1017 Records, which is now 1017 Eskimo Records.

He's also collaborated with the likes of Drake, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Selena Gomez, Mariah Carey and Marilyn Manson.

Rick Ross, who released his debut single "Hustlin'" in 2006, signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Jay Z's Def Jam Recordings after a bidding war that included Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment and Irv Gotti's Murder Inc.

His hit tracks include "Aston Martin Music," "Diced Pineapples" and "The Devil is a Lie." He since has helped launch the careers of artists like Meek Mill and French Montana.

Boosie Badazz, formerly Lil Boosie, released his debut solo album "Youngest of da Camp" in 2000. He's one of the most prominent figures in Southern hip-hop, peaking on the Billboard charts at No. 1 with "Bad Azz," followed by "Survival of the Fittest."

General admission tickets to the Columbia performance are available online at ticketmaster.com for $68.50 and up and will be available at the Prisma Health box office starting Sept. 23.