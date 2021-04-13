Government: Lexington County SC 2021

Lexington County comprises three cities (West Columbia, parts of Columbia and most of Cayce) and several towns (all of Chapin, Gaston, Gilbert, Lexington, Pelion, Pine Ridge, South Congaree, Springdale, Summit and Swansea, plus most of Batesburg-Leesville and Irmo), each with their own municipal governments.
Federal Representatives
U.S. Senate
Each state elects two senators for staggered six-year terms, and each senator represents his or her entire state. Both of South Carolina’s senators — Republicans Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott — keep offices in neighboring Richland County.
Sen. Lindsey Graham: 508 Hampton St., Suite 202, 803-933-0112, lgraham.senate.gov. Graham is the state’s senior senator. He’s held office since 2003, and he’s next up for re-election in 2020.
Sen. Tim Scott: 1901 Main St., Suite 1425, 803-771-6112, scott.senate.gov. Scott is the state’s junior senator; he was appointed to the Senate by then-Gov. Nikki Haley in 2012, and is up for re-election in 2022.
U.S. House of Representatives
All of Lexington County is in South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District, meaning all of Lexington County is represented by one Congressperson. Currently, that’s Republican Joe Wilson, whose office is in Lexington County.
Rep. Joe Wilson: 1700 Sunset Blvd., Suite 1, 803-939-0041, joe wilson.house.gov. Joe Wilson’s served in the House since 2001. He’s up for re-election in 2020.
State Legislature
Fun fact: Lexington County’s five state senators and nine state representatives make up about 8 percent of South Carolina’s General Assembly.
South Carolina Senate
State senators are elected from single-member districts for four-year terms coinciding with presidential elections. So the next state Senate election is this year. If you’re interested in emailing your senator or representative, your best bet is to contact him or her through scstatehouse.gov. Senators keep offices in the Gressette Building on the State House grounds.
District 18: Sen. Ronnie W. Cromer (R), 803-212-6240. If you live north of Lake Murray, Cromer’s your man.
District 20: Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D), 803-212-6250. The brash Columbia Democrat also represents parts of Lexington County around Seven Oaks and eastern Lake Murray.
District 23: Sen. Katrina Frye Shealy (R), 803-212-6320. Shealy serves a lot of central and southern Lexington County, including much of Cayce, Batesburg-Leesville and pretty much everything south of I-20.
District 25: Sen. A. Shane Massey (R), 803-212-6330. Massey represents a small portion of Lexington County extending westward from downtown Lexington between U.S. Highway 378 and I-20.
District 26: Sen. Nikki G. Setzler (D), 803-212-6140. Setzler, the only Democratic senator in Lexington County, represents a small part of southern Lexington County that includes Pelion and Swansea.
South Carolina House
Members of the state House of Representatives serve two-year terms and are not subject to term limits. Every representative is up for re-election in 2020.
District 39: Rep. Cally R. Forrest (R), 803-212-6938. Forrest’s constituency includes residents of Gilbert, Summit and Batesburg-Leesville.
District 69: Rep. Chris Wooten (R), 803-212-6897. Newcomer Wooten represents an area east of the town of Lexington.
District 71: Rep. Nathan Ballentine (R), 803-734-2969. District 71 mostly covers northwestern Richland County but includes a small stretch of Lexington County north of Lake Murray.
District 85: Rep. Chip Huggins (R), 803-734-2971. Huggins represents Irmo and Chapin.
District 87: Rep. Paula Rawl Calhoon (R), 803-212-6924. Calhoon’s district includes the western parts of Lexington and Red Bank, and parts of the Lake Murray area.
District 88: Rep. RJ May (R), 803-212-6726. May’s district stretches south of Lexington across Pine Ridge, South Congaree and parts of Red Bank.
District 89: Rep. Micah P. Caskey (R), 803-212-6959. Caskey represents West Columbia, Cayce and Springdale and parts of Pine Ridge and Lexington.
District 93: Rep. Russell L. Ott (D), 803-212-6945. Ott’s district mainly covers Calhoun County and northern Orangeburg County, but it includes a small strip of southeastern Lexington County — parts of Cayce and Gaston and basically anything east of Swansea.
District 96: Rep. D. Ryan McCabe (R), 803-212-6728. District 96 occupies most of southern Lexington County and includes Pelion, Gaston, Edmund and some of Swansea.
Local Government
Lexington County Council
212 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, 803-785-8103, countycouncil@lex-co.com.
Lexington County is divided into nine districts, which elect members of the council to four-year terms. The Council serves as the governing body of the County and enacts laws by ordinance. Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of the Lexington County Administration Building.
Batesburg-Leesville: 244 West Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville, 803-532-4601, batesburg-leesville.org. Town council meetings are held the second Monday of each month at the Batesburg-Leesville Town Hall Council Chambers.
Cayce: 1800 12th St., Cayce, 803-796-9020, cityofcayce-sc.gov, info@cityofcayce-sc.gov. City council meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at Cayce City Hall.
Chapin: 157 NW Columbia Ave., Chapin, 803-345-2444, chapinsc.com, webmaster@chapinsc.com. Town council meetings are held the first Tuesday of every month at Chapin Town Hall.
Gaston: 131 N. Carlisle St., Gaston, 803-796-7725, gastonsc.org, townofgaston@gmail.com. Town council meets the first Tuesday of each month.
Gilbert: 345 Hampton St., Gilbert, 803-892-2344. Town council meets the second Monday of each month.
Irmo: 7300 Woodrow St., Irmo, 803-781-7050, townofirmosc.com. Town council meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
Lexington: 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington, 803-359-4164, lexsc.com. Town council meets the first and third Mondays of each month.
Pelion: 1010 Main St., Pelion, 803-894-3535, pelion.sc.gov. Town council meets the second Thursday of each month.
Pine Ridge: 2757 Fish Hatchery Rd., West Columbia, 803-755-2500, townofpineridgesc.com. Town council meets the second Tuesday of each month.
South Congaree: 119 W. Berry Rd., West Columbia, 803-755-2760, townofsouthcongaree.org. Town council meets the third Tuesday of every month.
Springdale: 2915 Platt Springs Rd., West Columbia, 803-794-0408, springdalesc.com. Town council meets the first Tuesday of each month.
Summit: 321 Old Broad St., Leesville, 803-892-6161. Town council meets the third Tuesday of each month.
Swansea: 300 W Third St., Swansea, 803-568-2835, swanseatown.net. Town council meets the third Monday of each month.
West Columbia: 200 N 12th St., West Columbia, 803-791-1880, westcolumbiasc.gov. City council meets the first Tuesday of each month.