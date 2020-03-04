From rooftop bars to bowling alleys, Columbia restaurants offer more than just food

It’s a brisk February evening, and Main Street’s Hendrix is bumping.
The bar on the second floor main level is nearly full, save for a stray solo seat, while the dining room is packed. A chorus of conversations emanates from the bar, and a soft murmur of quieter voices fills the rest of the room.
A hostess directs arriving patrons to find an open seat at the bar or to head to the rooftop, where customers are huddled around heat lamps, sitting in jackets at another bar or at tables. The music is louder upstairs, as are the conversations. A sharp sound brings everything to a pause — a customer has broken a wine glass, spilling its contents on the floor — but the chatter quickly resumes.
A scene like this is pretty much what Hendrix and similar spots hope for every night — get diners in the door to eat entrees that start around $20, and capture others who are seeking a night of drinking, whether inside or on the rooftop, which becomes its own attraction.
“We’re trying to do something different that hasn’t been done a lot in Colombia and you can see that from the aesthetics to the food to the cocktails,” says Hendrix co-owner Jon Sears. “That’s our goal.”
He and Chris Davis opened Hendrix in February 2019, putting a twist on the traditional fine-dining model. They brought in Javier Uriarte, formerly a sous chef at Columbia farm-to-table mainstay Motor Supply Co. Bistro, hanging their hat on a food menu that looks to be “sustainable, local, and ethically sourced,” while also emphasizing their stylish indoor and outdoor drinking spaces.
They’re not alone.
Many spots in Columbia emphasize upscale dining alongside other prominent aspects to diversify their appeal. Up the street from Hendrix, Bourbon operates as a swank cocktail bar late into the night, this in addition to its Creole-inspired dinner menu. The spot was successful enough that chef-owner Kristian Niemi opened Black Rooster in West Columbia last year, pairing his “French-ish” bistro with its own rooftop bar overlooking the Congaree River and Columbia skyline. Also on Main Street, The Grand, which opened in late 2017, augments its food menu and bar with a small bowling alley.
Like others in the area, each of these businesses looks to carve out a niche by being more than just a restaurant.
“The commonality between all those is they’re all places you aren’t necessarily going to eat, you’re going to socialize,” Niemi reasons, explaining that you need something extra “in order to make those convivial places, to make those places for socializing with your friends.”
“It is definitely helpful to have something else going on to draw [customers] there and keep them there.”
Rox Pollard, vice president and director of the retail services team at Colliers International’s South Carolina branch, says that Black Rooster, Hendrix and The Grand fit current industry trends. The latter lines up with a broader retail tendency toward “experiential” businesses, where an attraction beyond your primary product attracts the clientele. Restaurants like Black Rooster and Hendrix — or even those with a large patio, like the Five Points location of the Charleston chain Home Team BBQ that opened with a large, covered outdoor patio last year — are examples of businesses that build a “linger” effect.
Pollard says that outdoor spaces inspire customers to linger, and when customers stick around longer and build a sense of belonging with other regulars, they come back more frequently.
“It creates a sense of community,” he explains. “I think a lot of communities have that in other places, but Columbia has really caught onto it, and is really making real strides on that.”
Bridging the Gap
Niemi created Black Rooster after seven years spent operating Bourbon, and following other long-standing restaurants that he has since parted ways with. Both of his current concepts trend toward the merging of bar-as-hangout-spot and an upscale dining establishment, but Niemi disputes the notion that they have much in common.
“They’re all very different, I wouldn’t categorize them as the same in any way,” he argues.
Despite Niemi’s lengthy restaurant history in Columbia, Black Rooster’s rooftop bar has been a new experience for him.
“We’re learning these things as we go along,” he says.
He describes the new restaurant’s downstairs dining room and rooftop bar as two different entities for him to manage.
Downstairs, patrons settle in and eat in a snug dining room or outdoors on the patio. Visitors upstairs can range from someone looking for a quick drink, to grab an appetizer or dessert before or after a full meal, or to relax and revel the rooftop drinking experience.
“We have to kind of cater to both kinds of clientele,” Niemi offers.
After opening several bars in Five Points, Hendrix co-owners Jon Sears and Chris Davis were ready to try something new. They landed on an idea inspired by their travels to cities like New York City and San Francisco, wanting to incorporate local and sustainable food.
“We both travel a good bit, and would see these places and say, ‘I wish that was in Columbia,” Davis says.
Their broker showed them the space, then just an unfinished space with a lot of exposed brick, and told them it had the possibility of a 2,500 square foot rooftop, thus inspiring Hendrix’s dual nightlife and fine dining concept.
“As bar guys, we saw the potential for the rooftop bar and we saw just the exclusivity of what’s offered up there,” Sears says. “But to be able to offer the food that Javier Uriarte offers … and have something that nobody else has in the city, I think that was really appealing.”
Sears says in the lead up to opening that he worried that the main floor’s bar could be too big and the dining area too small.
“Is it going to be more fine dining or more people at the bar?” Sears reflects. “The answer is we want to be both.”
Davis says that the dual-purpose business gives them a competitive advantage. New restaurants pop up frequently, and the rooftop gave them a unique niche from the outset. Prioritizing alcohol sales was another effective strategy, he explains.
“Profit margins on alcohol are just better,” Davis says. “I think opening a restaurant … there are some significant financial challenges to that.”
The rooftops have drawbacks, though. This winter has been difficult, both Niemi and Sears admit. With lower temperatures and seemingly constant rain, rooftop and outdoor seating has been nixed at times. It’s the wettest Columbia winter on record, per the National Weather Service.
Niemi says losing rooftop and patio seating has cut into Black Rooster’s business and that he had to let some workers go last fall because there weren’t enough shifts. Sears echoes that sentiment, saying Hendrix has had to cancel multiple bartending shifts due to rain or high winds this winter.
“When a good portion of your business comes from your rooftop and that’s a big selling point … it’s quite a big hit when that totally gets rained out,” Sears points out.
Hendrix’s dual nightlife-and-fine-dining focus has helped it through the winter, with the kitchen consistently doing well, even when the bar lags behind, Sears says, though he acknowledges their strongest sales have come in the warmer months.
Niemi says Black Rooster’s layout creates a unique challenge. The dining room is small, and much of the restaurant’s usable space is dedicated outdoor seating, which makes staffing and revenue shifting targets depending on the time of year.
“When the weather’s nice … we arguably have the best view,” Niemi says, referring to the West Columbia restaurant’s outlook on the Congaree River and Columbia skyline. “I’d rather have the rooftop than not have it.”
Added Draw
Before opening The Grand on Main in 2017, Scott Middleton and his family were mulling what to do with the property. At one point, they considered first floor apartments, but — at the recommendation of Lee Mashburn, owner of Mashburn Construction — they decided to go for something more bold: a boutique bowling alley paired with a bar and a restaurant.
“When we first said we’re going to open a bowling alley on Main Street, I mean, we got laughed at,” Sara Middleton tells Free Times in an interview with her father Scott and brother Greg.
Spots like Hendrix are taking advantage of the city’s increasingly livable urban cores, says Garvin Design Group’s Andrew Rogerson, the project architect for Hendrix and Hall’s Chophouse on Main Street. Singling out The Grand, he says it’s able to attract a variety of different clientele.
He speculates that the dual-purpose spaces are also better at capitalizing on the corridor’s built-in nightlife crowd, attracting younger clientele, a particular advantage with off-campus student housing complex The Hub nearby.
Restaurant growth in the city has opened the door for new concepts that take advantage of untapped niches, Rogerson contends.
“As Columbia gains momentum, people are going to look for ways to stand apart,” he says.
Scott Middleton suggests that the bowling alley and restaurant combo was especially vital to The Grand’s success. Then, Main Street wasn’t as developed and lacked the built-in foot traffic of the nearby Vista, the city’s other entertainment district, with its hotels and convention center. They needed an extra draw and the bowling gave them just that.
Scott Middleton uses Bone-In Barbeque’s location in the very much still-in-progress BullStreet District, as an example. That restaurant, the first in the development, closed earlier this month. Middleton laments that Bone-In had to make do with an attraction, minor league baseball at the adjoining Segra Park, that’s only there for about half the year, and a development that doesn’t yet have many people living in it.
“You can’t have a restaurant until you have the people,” he argues. “Had we done a boutique bowling alley in BullStreet, it would have brought people to it, because it’s a place to go.”
Know Who You Are
While restaurants with rooftop bars, bowling alleys and other attractions are finding their place traditional restaurants clearly still have a lane.
Saluda’s in Five Points opened in 1996 and has become a go-to spot for customers celebrating special events, says owner Steve Cook, who purchased the business in 2006. He argues that attempting to mimic a Hendrix-style Friday night, with fine dining at one point and a DJ at another, makes no sense for his white-tablecloth restaurant.
“Every business, including restaurants, has to sell to its ideal customer,” he says. “It would never work with my clientele, because we’re not trying to do the same thing.”
Cook says it’s difficult enough being a fine-dining establishment, explaining that such businesses get specific criticisms that range from the tablecloths to valet issues, and that managing nightlife or entertainment on top of that is hard to imagine.
Still, he says he has considered constructing a rooftop bar on top of Saluda’s, but explains that it’s cost-prohibitive. He suggests that such amenities go against the type of draw that gets his customers.
“To me, a restaurant has got to be a restaurant. Most places are not successful trying to be two things,” Cook posits.
Pollard, the Colliers International vice president and director, stresses that the success of a restaurant, regardless of what it brings to the table beyond the food it serves, comes down to the operator. He says places like Halls Chophouse are wise to have a menu that hits varying price points, understanding that Columbia is a city with a moderate income level.
“You don’t need a bowling alley necessarily,” he says. “You need a really good understanding of the customer.”