From emo to encores: The remaining Columbia holiday concerts to check out

About two weeks ago, Free Times offered something for, speaking kindly, the grinches of Columbia.

We plotted out four concerts in the city that strayed far far away from the holiday spirit. That list can still be found here, but, truth be told, the vast majority of us welcome the holiday season and all it brings. The carols, bells and blinking lights are just part of the season.

All that the holidays bring can be nagging and somewhat incessant, but it’s a joyous kind of nag.

We decided to assemble another collection of shows that caters to this crowd. With Christmas less than two weeks away, there’s still plenty of time to get in the spirit with the city’s concerts calendar. These selections range from classical to decidedly modern interpretations of the holiday spirit, so don’t brush it aside expecting you’re only getting “Jingle Bells.”

Palmetto Chamber Orchestra’s “Columbia Celebrates!” at Incarnation Lutheran Church

Dec. 18. 6 p.m. $15-$25.

While community music groups can be patronized as casual efforts more for fun than outright displays of skill, don’t tell Palmetto Chamber Orchestra and its leader Suzanna Pavlovsky that.

Pavlovsky’s group has more than 40 members and annually puts on some of the city’s more intriguing performances. For instance, its Ensemble Eclectica! Series is an ambitious mix of art forms, including dance, music and visual arts. Now, her group turns its attention to the holiday season.

Always a diverse musical collection, Pavolvsky has recruited a bluegrass band to perform with the orchestra this time around. Mark this one down in the more traditional lane of Christmas shows, but wager against it being staid.

Emo Nightmare Before Christmas at New Brookland Tavern

Dec. 22. 6 p.m. $10.

How about something in the totally opposite direction — New Brookland Tavern’s Emo Nightmare Before Christmas. If you’re unfamiliar with the Emo Night series of shows at New Brookland and other venues around the region, it’s somewhat self-explanatory and worth checking out if you have even a slight interest in the genre.

Typically, it features a cover band or DJ playing all of the emo hits of your 2000s and later. That means My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy are heavy in rotation.

What’s particularly interesting about these shows, though, is the hefty crowds it draws. Often, these events are close to sold out and New Brookland booker Carlin Thompson has made an effort to incorporate local artists into performance slots.

So, while it remains to be seen what a Christmas-themed version of Emo Night might look like – we do know that Blake Arambula will play a DJ Set — it’s a worthwhile change of pace from the other expected shows here.

JC Jazz Ensemble at Chayz Lounge

Dec. 24. 8 p.m. $25.

West Columbia’s Chayz Lounge is maybe the city’s most reliable hub of jazz and R&B shows, with live performances seemingly every night they’re open. On Christmas Eve, the venue is bringing the JC Jazz Ensemble with frontman Willie Allen.

While known for their playing of favorites from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Beyonce and Earth Wind & Fire, it seems almost certain the jazz outfit will bring out some holiday favorites.

As the Chayz always asks, dressy attire is required.

Eve of the Eve Celebration at Koger Center for the Arts

Dec. 23. 7:30 p.m. $23 general admission.

Now the third year that it has happened, the Koger’s Eve of the Eve Celebration happens on, you guessed it, Dec. 23. That placement is a good one, as it comes just in time for folks to be in the full holiday spirit, but a day out from most obligations that take precedence over events like this.

The Eve of the Eve Celebration sees The Mark Rapp Group return to handle the performance side of things. Anyone that knows even an iota about the live music scene in Columbia will recognize Rapp’s name. The leader of the ubiquitous ColaJazz organization, he and the group’s jazz artists are regular players at many of the city’s venues and watering holes.

This event will take place in the Koger’s lobby, which should offer ample opportunity to sway and jig, if that’s your sort of thing.