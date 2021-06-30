Free Times Power List: 30 people who shape Columbia's culture

Free Times may have changed in the last year, but the power of the city’s culture remains.

And the people who work to make the city’s arts, music and food scenes what they are still deserve recognition.

So we present this complement to The Post and Courier Columbia list of important political, government, business and university leaders.

Jordan Lawrence and David Clarey, the team that plans, writes and edits Free Times each week, got together and debated, and settled on this list of 30 important influencers on the cultural landscape of the Soda City. Navigating the pandemic was a major consideration throughout, but each person included contributes to Columbia in a variety of other ways.

1. JoAnn Turnquist

The $3,321,683 raised for local nonprofits by the annual online fundraiser Midlands Gives in May 2020, at that point a record for the event. The $100,000 in emergency Knight Foundation funding for the arts distributed through One Columbia, also in May 2020. The $3,343,033 raised by Midlands Gives 2021, a new record. It feels odd to lean on the power of the purse when determining the winner of a list of important people in arts and culture and food, but without the money raised, won and distributed by the Central Carolina Community Foundation, the arts landscape in Columbia would look a lot different — especially as we come out of a pandemic, when those funds were more desperately needed than ever. As president and CEO of the organization, Turnquist is as responsible as anyone for keeping culture in the Midlands infused with life.

2. Bobby Williams

As the chairman of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, Williams took on a high-profile role during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was a prominent member of Gov. Henry McMaster’s reopening taskforce. As much as anyone, he helped steer the state’s hospitality industry through the pandemic. And while that influence is starting to dwindle as the crisis wanes, he is still the owner of the Midlands’ ubiquitous chain Lizard’s Thicket, one of the area’s most prominent purveyors of Southern fare.

3. Lee Snelgrove

The amount of events and efforts that Snelgrove helps happen is too voluminous for this space. So let’s just focus on the explosion of public art around Columbia in the past few years, which One Columbia for Arts and Culture has instigated, helped organize and fund, and made more accessible through its slick online directory. As the group’s executive director, Snelgrove’s hands are all over the evolving look and feel of our city.

4. The Middletons

While the pandemic crippled the hospitality industry, the Middleton family, led by father Scott and his children Greg and Sara, further entrenched their place in Columbia’s food scene. They expanded their hospitality footprint with the announcement of another restaurant, the barbecue joint/oyster bar/microbrewery Smoked, adding to their dominance of the 1600 block of Main Street, and retooling the block’s Main Course to contend on the live music market. And don’t forget the massive forthcoming brewery on North Main Street.

5. Phill Blair

The owner of arguably the most popular bar in Columbia, The Whig, Blair also has what is quickly becoming one of the most popular bars across the river. WECO Bottle and Biergarten opened in December 2019 and became a hub for responsible good times during the pandemic. Blair is heavily involved with events such as the Jam Room Music Festival and First Thursday, which are both waking up as the pandemic wanes. And while his tendency for scorching takes on local issues has dampened some, people still look for his opinions.

6. Kristian Niemi

In Columbia, few spots emulate the type of upscale yet casual restaurant experience that is ubiquitous in many trendy cities. Both of chef-owner Niemi’s restaurants, West Columbia’s Black Rooster and Main Street’s recently expanded Bourbon, nail that balance, while carving out their own unique identities. It’s proof that Niemi is largely unparalleled in understanding what Soda City residents want out of a restaurant.

7. Emile DeFelice

Life. Death. Soda City Market. No event in Columbia that is more intertwined with the city’s identity than the Saturday artisan market on Main Street. Behind it is DeFelice, who continued to prove himself a steady leader during the turbulence of COVID-19, limiting the market’s downtime and keeping it at the center of the city’s mind.

8. Melanie Huggins

Richland Library’s fleet of locations — many of which are recently renovated, with a slick modern feel — remain a bastion of information and connection. What’s equally impressive is the vital and timely selection of arts events, residencies and discussions that the library hosts, and continued to make work virtually during the pandemic. The library’s executive director has it at the top of its game.

9. Rhonda Hunsinger

No performing arts organization turned the challenges of the pandemic into opportunities better than the South Carolina Philharmonic. Confronted with an inability to host patrons inside the Koger Center, the Phil went virtual, broadcasting concerts over the internet. It also began placing small ensemble concerts at fun outdoor spots like the Hunter-Gatherer Brewery and Segra Park. The group’s executive director is clearly a leader with vision.

10. Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins

Chef-owners Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins manage two of the city’s most loved eateries, the cafe smallSUGAR and the pizzeria Il Focolare. At both, they manage to buck the industry’s notorious reputation of bad working conditions and continue to take a hard line on COVID-19 safety measures, despite the mass shedding of them around the city. There’s power in their conviction.

11. Della Watkins

The executive director of the Columbia Museum of Art will pretty much always be on this list. And while Watkins might not be a particularly visible leader, the Main Street hallmark’s ability to keep big-time exhibitions flowing (like the recent M.C. Escher display), and figure out ways to host other vibrant programming during the pandemic, speaks to the solid foundation of her stewardship.

12. Michaela Pilar Brown

The executive director of the smaller 701 Center for Contemporary Art isn’t a shoo-in for this list. But Brown is doing bold work so far in her stint that started last year, including an exhibition by Confederate flag remixer John Sims that just concluded. And she managed to take a firm stance against racial profiling when that Black artist-in-residence was detained by Columbia Police in his provided apartment, while also keeping the center on track to present powerful events despite the unwelcome intrusion.

13. Mark Rapp

Rapp brought Wynton Marsalis to Columbia. As the leader of the scene-boosting nonprofit ColaJazz, booking one of the genre’s most famous living musicians for the organization’s annual festival would be enough for a spot here. But growing that festival coming out of a pandemic (and continuing the group’s other influential efforts) gives him an even higher spot.

14. Sid Kenyon

COVID-19 sent the live events industry home. But as it continues to wane, Colonial Life Arena shows little sign of stalled momentum. The fall into spring looks strong with Lil Baby, WWE, Elton John and more on the calendar. The largest arena in South Carolina remains on the upswing. And its general manager’s influence over Columbia culture remains large.

15. John Katz

He’s the president who oversees the Columbia Fireflies and their home at Segra Park. Both emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic in good shape. The gameday experience has adapted well to the times, with an easy-to-follow plan for social distancing and other public health measures. And the venue is returning to other events, too, such as stops from the South Carolina Philharmonic.

16. Fat Rat da Czar

Fat Rat is an indelible local presence in his genre of hip-hop. The festival he leads, Love, Peace & Hip-Hop’s Hip-Hop Family Day, somehow STILL brought the legendary Rakim to town after the pandemic forced a punt from the spring to the fall, and from block party to intimate club show. Bonus: Fat Rat’s recent album “Crucible” is one of his best.

17. Steve Cook

He’s the leader of the Five Points Neighborhood Association and owner of the district's Saluda’s Restaurant. While the college neighborhood has faced frequent criticism, it is still one of the city’s most prominent locales. Cook has provided an even-keeled outlook on the debates around it, simultaneously acknowledging its struggles, and projecting belief in its identity and future.

18. Ron Pereira

Pereira’s Happy Fork hospitality underwent some changes in the last year, namely chef-partner Henry Griffin stepping away from the company and his Griffin Chophouse with him. But the company made good on its plans to open numerous concepts in Chapin, giving suburban residents a higher(ish) end option, and the company still has plans to keep growing.

19. Jeff March

In the lead-up to this month’s Outfest, the president of South Carolina Pride Movement lamented that the organization had to go dark during the pandemic, holding onto funds to bounce back when it ended. And bounce back they have, generating a lot of excitement with that June event, setting up a big return for the main Pride festival in the fall. And the group’s ally-identifying “Brave the Rainbow” stickers can be seen all over town.

20. Sean McCrossin

No coffee shop in Columbia has had the staying power of McCrossin’s two Drip locations. They serve a wide array of coffees to explore, plus they’re locales for his frequent events that feature artists and more. McCrossin and his business are entrenched in the community in the way coffee shops are often romanticized.

21. William Starrett

Outside of his artistic directing of Columbia City Ballet, which held onto far more of its planned productions than seemed possible when the pandemic started, which remains a perfect-for-Columbia mix of new work and old favorites, Starrett is just an unavoidable cultural presence. He has his “Arts Watch” segment on WACH Fox, but beyond that, he’s one of the first leaders people turn to when pondering, “What’s going on in Columbia?”

22. Debi Schadel and Tracie Broom

Where would we be without these information dealers? Arts and culture organizations aren’t always the best at broadcasting their messages loudly and coherently. Flock and Rally, the communications and marketing company that these two women lead, helps many of them demonstrate their value, and build/maintain their audience.

23. Tim Gardner

Survival is power, too. Gardner’s Lula Drake Wine Parlour is still undergoing one of the longest shutdowns in the city’s nightlife scene, setting an example with his cautious approach to the pandemic. When he announced its forthcoming return, it was met with a roar of excitement, proving its cachet endured.

24. Kellan Monroe

Monroe is co-owner of two Craft and Draft beer bars/bottle shops. His business somehow emerged from the pandemic in a seemingly more advantageous position than before it. The Irmo outpost has grown its reputation in the suburb, and managed to convince former Lula Drake chef Ros Graverson to stay with the business. And further expansion could be on the horizon.

25. Nick Hauser

The inclusion here of a second coffee shop owner may seem curious, but in Columbia these businesses take on outsized roles. Hauser’s Indah Coffee has evolved into a leader and advocate for the trendy Cottontown neighborhood. The various events he helps organize at his shop have brought attention, and helped spark efforts like the new NoMa Warehouse arts co-op next door.

26. Caitlin Bright

Tapp’s Arts Center would not be stamped out. It lives now — slightly smaller, but just as aggressively creative — as Tapp’s Outpost in Five Points, bringing an arts presence with its galleries and studios that the neighborhood sorely lacked. As executive director, Bright deserves tons of kudos for keeping an essential arts space alive through a move and then a pandemic.

27. Anita Floyd

The Columbia Film Society hasn’t demonstrated any meaningful changes in the wake of last year’s public accusations of systemic racism from former employees. But its Nickelodeon Theatre, the city’s lone arthouse cinema, survived the pandemic and is back open. The society’s executive director still has a lot to prove to the community, but a decent position to do it from.

28. Shaun Piggot

Columbia Craft Brewing’s excellence is one thing local beer lovers largely agree on. At the helm of the brewing operation is Shaun Piggott, a seemingly average guy with a penchant for making standout beer. One of his brews grabbed a gold medal at 2020’s The Great American Beer Festival, and his product is available pretty much everywhere in the Midlands that sells six-packs.

29. Vanessa Driscoll Bialobreski

The founder of F2T Productions, Bialobreski leads a group that puts on some of the best food events in the city. Despite pandemic setbacks and changing times, F2T has managed to keep delivering what Columbia event goers want with offerings from the Drink Pink Rosé Festival to its frequent Harvest Dinners.

30. Chad Henderson

Again, sometimes surviving is enough. And Trustus Theatre, the professional company that thrills by constantly pushing its ambitions to the edge of its capabilities, is still here, and just finished its first live production since the COVID shutdown. Columbia should be grateful to the group’s executive director for keeping the theater afloat.