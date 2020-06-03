Four Columbia-area Bi-Lo stores to be bought by Food Lion

Four Bi-Lo locations, including the store known locally as the Gamecock Bi-Lo, are being sold to Food Lion.
The four stores, including the aforementioned 4464 Devine St., which until recently featured official University of South Carolina decor and products, will convert to the Food Lion brand in 2021, leaving Bi-Lo with five Columbia-area stores.
In addition to the Devine Street store, Food Lion will be acquiring store locations at 6021 St. Andrews Road in Columbia, and 300 Knox Abbot Drive and 2453 Charleston Highway in Cayce. Employees will transition to working for Food Lion as part of the deal, the grocer said.
The deal is projected to be complete next April in a deal announced Wednesday.
Bi-Lo ended its long endorsement deal with USC athletics in 2019, so the Devine Street store lost its Gamecock flair.
Overall, Bi-Lo is selling 38 South Carolina stores and 24 more in North Carolina and Georgia to the owners of Food Lion.
That might not be all of the Bi-Lo sales: In a statement, Bi-Lo parent Southeastern Grocers said it also is exploring other options for selling stores.
The Salisbury, North Carolina-based Food Lion currently operates 630 stores in the Carolinas and Georgia.