With COVID-19 case numbers back on the rise, Columbia restaurant owners worry

As the coronavirus' delta variant fuels a swell of cases in South Carolina, Columbia restaurant owners say they’re worried and plan to be flexible when it comes to any possible changes in their dining rooms.

On July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on its guidelines for mask-wearing, detailing that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in counties it categorizes as having "high" or "substantial" COVID-19 transmission. Those include the Midlands counties of Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg.

Nationally, the move has caused some cities, like St. Louis and Los Angeles, to re-implement mask mandates, according to the Associated Press.

July 27 also brought DHEC's latest daily announcement of COVID-19 case numbers, which surpassed 1,000 for the second time in July with 1,099 new cases. The month's third and highest spike above 1,000 cases came on July 28, when 1,393 new cases were reported.

Just over half of South Carolina’s residents have received at east one one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 44 percent are fully vaccinated, according to data from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control.

These developments come as the state’s restaurant industry has almost entirely reopened and few businesses are enforcing any type of restriction.

“Am I changing anything yet? Not yet,” said Jessica Shillato, the owner of Columbia’s Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering. “It all depends on how bad it actually gets around here. I think everything I do will be totally played by ear and kind of last minute.”

Shillato noted that business has been strong, but the coronavirus surge in the state has caused some issues. She's seen a candidate cancel a job interview and two catering appointments cancel due to the virus.

As of July 28, she is back to requiring all of her staff to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. Shillato is wary of mandating masks for customers, feeling that many wouldn't react kindly to being asked to wear them once again. However, if things worsen, she said she would move towards requiring them for guests and begin removing tables.

“I was very cautious (before). I look back now and it might’ve been overly cautious, but that’s OK,” she explained. “So I don’t think I’ll be overly cautious this time around. As the numbers (change) we’ll change our policies. I know protecting the staff is most important and then customers next.”

Ricky Mollohan, owner of the Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe in Five Points, took to Facebook on the evening of July 27 to announce the return of COVID-19 safety measures including removing some tables to space out diners, asking customers to wear masks until seated and providing masks to anyone who does not have one. He added that the restaurant will likely return to offering more takeout options.

"The reality of delta variant is here," he wrote. "And we’ve known that lots of our friends and families don’t want to get vaccinated."

At Northeast Columbia's Ratio, chef-owner Javier Uriarte signaled he too would be ready to shift his restaurant’s policies. For instance, if virus conditions continue to worsen he could shift more of his seating to the outdoor patio.

He said his staff and he feel confident in their own safety, noting they’re all vaccinated. Uriarte posited he wasn’t overly worried about potential effects on his restaurant, which he noted opened during the pandemic. It has performed well throughout it, aside from a brief winter downturn through January and February, he said.

“Whatever comes our way it can’t be any worse than it was before. If it is, we'll deal with it as we did last time,” Uriarte shared.

Lula Drake Wine Parlour, which didn't reopen until earlier this month, is taking a similar stance, owner Tim Gardner said. Despite his resolve in staying closed for over a year, he wasn’t ready to ponder another temporary closure.

“I think with the year everyone's going through, to make any kind of predictions, it's very difficult, because things change so rapidly,” Garner explained.

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association hasn’t updated any of its guidance on how restaurants should operate in the current conditions, said its chairman Bobby Williams. Williams, who owns the Southern eatery chain Lizard’s Thicket, said the organization bases any shifts on health guidance received from the state DHEC.

On July 28, the organization's website noted that the CDC had updated guidelines on a local basis.

Like Shillato, Williams was unenthused at the idea of mandating masks for customers once again due to the potential backlash. He said he would likely encourage his employees to begin wearing masks once again.

Williams bemoaned the timing of the surge, as it comes as business is strong but employees are short. He worried about the impact it could have on restaurants if existing staff begin to get sick.

“Business is as good as it's ever been … but we got this cloud looming over us,” Williams said. “You know when we closed the dining rooms last year, we had 70 cases a day. Now we’re open and it's 700, 900 cases a day.”

Williams was a key player in the reopening of the state's hospitality industry, serving on Gov. Henry McMaster's advisory task force. He didn’t expect that the governor would enforce a mask mandate or other restrictions.

In a post on Twitter, McMaster signaled as much.

“The Delta Variant poses a real threat to South Carolinians. However, shutting our state down, closing schools and mandating masks is not the answer. Personal responsibility is,” he tweeted after advising that “the vaccine works” and asking that unvaccinated people speak with their doctor and loved ones about getting the shot.