Where did Columbia's distilleries go?

Columbia only has two distilleries remaining as craft distilling has struggled to find its footing in the region.

The two lone operators are Hollow Creek Distillery in Leesville, and Southern Essence Distilling in Cayce. There used to be four more distilleries in the surrounding area, but they’ve slowly slipped away through the years.

In the last few years, Crouch Distilling, a popular spot near Williams-Brice stadium, closed in June 2020, and Copper Horse Distilling quietly disappeared from the scene in 2018. Before that, others gave it a go as well, but didn’t make it.

So where did they go — and why?

“By and large, with openings and closings, the number of distilleries statewide has stayed about the same — that being around the 30 mark,” said Brook Bristow, of Bristow Beverage Law, based in Charleston. “Much of that growth from new openings is happening in the coastal area and the Upstate, but the Midlands is noticeably absent from that growth.”

He speculated that there is no lack of thirst for spirits in the Midlands, based on his experiences at Williams-Brice stadium and the Vista. Bristow suggested that local distilleries are not getting the support they need in terms of people visiting tasting rooms for a combination of reasons.

“It's probably some combination of unfavorable laws in regard to limited tastings, isolated locations not making visits worthwhile for most due to those unfavorable laws, high prices at retail due to scale, and undercapitalization of the companies,” Bristow said.

However, a new law was passed this summer to give distilleries a shot at growing their on-premise sales and their business.

Bristow pointed to a parity law that was tucked into legislation that gave distilleries more even footing with laws that govern brewery service.

The legislation made it so if a distillery provides a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control certified kitchen space and offers food to patrons, it can do several new things: apply for an on-premises beer and wine permit, which would allow for the service of beer, wine, cider, and mead; apply for a liquor permit to sell other liquors; and they will not be subject to the 4.5 ounce per person per day serving cap.

This is a potential game changer that allows distilleries to operate more like breweries and sell more alcohol to patrons for on-site consumption, Bristow explained.

In Leesville, Hollow Creek Distillery is planning to take advantage of parts of this law and expand their space to grow production capabilities.

Their space will grow from 2000 square feet to over 5000 square feet once complete, said Craig Amick, co-owner with his wife Meredith.

The two started Hollow Creek in 2015, producing moonshine. They’ve since expanded their portfolio to include vodka, bourbon, and a variety of whiskeys. They are not planning to add a commercial kitchen at this point, Craig said.

The Amicks hope to benefit from the law, but Craig said he wasn’t ready to discuss those yet, as they are still plotting their approach.

Southern Essence opened in 2018 in Cayce, also by husband and wife team Venetia and John Sharpe. The Sharpes added the distillery onto their ceramics studio. They specialize in cordials, especially unique flavors like banana pudding, sweet potato pie, and dragonfruit, to name a few. They also produce vodka, rum, brandy, and even a hemp-infused whisky.

Venetia hailed the recently passed laws, however, like Hollow Creek, it won’t be a gamechanger for them personally.

“We aren’t able to expand though, because our building is on a non-conforming lot and we cannot do anything about it,” she said.

Sharpe said even more legislation could be passed to help the industry out further. She is currently unable to go to festivals and other places beyond the distillery walls to do tastings in most instances.

According to Bristow, spirits are only allowed to be served at festivals where a nonprofit organization has pulled a specific nonprofit special event permit.

“So, a local distillery couldn't just show up at the farmers market and give out freebies,” Bristow said. “Other than a special event, retailers can give out free samples, but distilleries are not able to do so.”

Distilleries have a spotty history of making things work around Columbia. The aforementioned Crouch and Copper Horse closed, as did Yesternight and JAKAL distilleries in Lexington. That isn’t to say distilleries have completely gone off the map. A few exist on the edges of the Columbia area: Carolina Moon is in Edgefield, and Gorget Distilling Co. in Lugoff.

Josh Lindler, who owned and operated JAKAL Distilling, pointed to taxes as the main reason he had to shut down his distillery in 2017 after a three year run.

“Honestly, taxes are a huge expense and every little thing is taxed,” Lindler said. “What a lot of people don’t see is that the “free samples” are far from free for the distillery because we get taxed on doing samples as well, which adds up quickly.”

As an independent owner, Lindler did everything from marketing, sales, accounting, and production — all while working a full time and part time job.

“It really boiled down to not having the help that bigger companies have,” he said. “It is hard to compete with huge companies that pay distributors to push their product.”

Hollow Creek’s Craig offered the highly competitive nature of the industry as a possible reason for this.

“The industry is still very young in South Carolina, but there are a few real players emerging with their own focus and interesting approach to the industry,” Amick said. “It will take five or 10 more years before we know who the standout successes will be, but I'm confident this will turn out to be a lasting and meaningful industry in South Carolina.”