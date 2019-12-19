There aren’t many places that have their business lights on for Christmas Day, but there are a handful in town that are ready to keep you and your family fed for the holiday. We’ve done the work and verified that each of these places will be open — so you don’t have to.

This list includes a mix of national chains, international cuisine and local watering holes to help you find a friendly spot to hang out on Christmas Day, whether you’re celebrating or not.

Columbo’s, the restaurant next to the DoubleTree on Bush River Road, will be open for Christmas breakfast, lunch and dinner for weary travelers and hungry locals alike.

Delhi Palace on St. Andrews Road will serve an Indian lunch buffet and dinner from the menu during its usual hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.

Denny’s, the roadside staple, is open every minute of every day of the year including Christmas, and has special festive flavors menu through early January.

IHOP slings pancakes 24/7 for whenever the urge for breakfast food strikes — including on Christmas Day.

Panda Express, both on Forest Drive and Killian Road, will serve drive-through Chinese during normal business hours.

Ruth's Chris will have its regular menu and a special holiday surf and turf special consisting of two cold-water lobster tails and aged prime ribeye steak or filet starting at $49.95. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made at ruthschris.com or by calling 803-212-6666.

Shoney’s, one in West Columbia and one on Garners Ferry Road, will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner, buffet style.

Sun Ming Chinese in Irmo will open with its usual lunch and dinner menu from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tea Pot Chinese Restaurant in Cayce and its ubiquitous long-range delivery service will be open on Christmas Day, and yes it will be delivering.

The Whig doesn’t care if it’s Christmas Eve, Taco Tuesday will go on as planned. Hang your stocking with care before you stop by from 4 to 11:45 p.m., and by the time you get a rideshare home, Santa may have left you presents. The Whig will also be open at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day with a full bar and kitchen.