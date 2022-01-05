What Columbia restaurants and bar owners, chefs see for 2022

After two tumultuous years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbia’s restaurants and bars are hoping for more stability in the new year.

In 2020, local restaurants battled the temporary closures that endangered many until federal aid came through. Last year, diners returned in more stable levels, yet issues with workforce and uneven supplies of goods plagued the industry.

Now, at the turn of the new year, local restaurant and bar owners and cooks are looking towards a year where the Omicron variant is complicating things behind a massive surge in cases. And after two years of battling it, there’s a sense of normalcy in place despite the virus’s prevalence.

But that doesn’t mean things should stay the same, said Alex Strickland, executive chef of West Columbia’s Black Rooster.

As restaurants reopened in 2020, customer behavior came under the microscope for, at times, unruly responses to restaurant’s struggling to operate inside new regulations or while short staffed.

Strickland explained that supply issues with certain ingredients made the nightly menu a difficult thing to plan out, meaning customer favorites might be unavailable. While the behavior wasn’t a major issue for his restaurant, there were ample stories of other restaurants facing backlash for these things, he said.

And he was hesitant to suggest that the supply chain issue had a finish line in sight.

“If everything returns to normal to some degree, I think the expectations of diners should level out to some degree,” Strickland said. “There’s not understanding anymore, everyone got back to normal but us, with the exception of the healthcare industry.”

The Vista’s Art Bar would also like to see more normalcy as well, said Andy Rodgers, co-owner of the eclectic spot.

He credited federal loans with helping bring some of that stability to his business, but those obviously come with a catch. There’s a bill due now, and that comes on top of other headaches like ongoing employment issues.

Rodgers said that for the first time amid the pandemic he’s struggling to fill positions at the bar, even for entry level ones like the bar’s door person.

That was the main issue for Jessica Shillato, owner of Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering, as well. She said she’s struggled to fill positions and had difficulties retaining or finding quality staff.

Shillato believed that some new restaurants were lagging behind their potential because of the lack of quality staff. She suggested that developing culinary workforce programs at local schools and colleges could provide a pathway to solving the issue.

As omicron flares up, Rodgers worried that if another business shutdown was occurred — which he didn’t think was likely — that it wouldn’t be survivable for many.

“I just don’t think there can be … people are tired of thinking about it,” Rodgers explained. “People are tired of thinking about it, they just want to have fun and live their lives.”

Beyond COVID-19, each suggested that the local restaurant industry could stand to improve on several fronts or noted the growth of trends like higher costs for customers as labor and supplies cost more.

Rodgers said he’s heard from many in the industry that business is “booming,” but wondered if it was sustainable with the prices customers face at certain spots. He said with his recent trips to restaurants he's been surprised at the final cost being considerably more than he expects.

There certainly seems to be a market for it though, for now, as at Art Bar, he pointed to a $16 beer they serve but it sells well.

“I wonder at what point do people wonder if we need to eat at home more or eat less,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shillato emphasized that Columbia’s restaurant growth should be locally driven, rather than with chains.

Strickland hoped that the new year could help foster more collaboration between local chefs, something common in other markets.

It began to some degree with things like Dorsia Pasta starting and now being served at numerous restaurants in the scene, he noted, but with more he believed it could lead to greater things.

Strickland stretched the idea out to bettering food truck accessibility — which faces a tricky licensing system in the state and local municipalities — to better open the door for pop-up concepts that sprouted up during the pandemic.

“It's … an excuse to celebrate another chef's thing or another restaurant's thing,” he concluded.