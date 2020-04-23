West Columbia's tobacco store and lounge Cigar Box closes

On, April 12, The Cigar Box announced on Facebook it was permanently closed.

"Sorry we are close forever," the post reads. "Love ya'll have a great rest of the year."

The closure comes as operators and brother and sister Brian Stockard and Alexis Stockard moved the business to West Columbia's State Street in September. Previously, they ran two outposts of the specialty cigar shop and lounge, one on the 1600 block of Main Street and another in Rosewood.

With a pool table, bar, multiple TVs and armchairs, and a large outdoor deck, the State Street location attempted to lean into the same hangout atmosphere of the Main Street location. And like the previous two spots, it offered a surprisingly strong selection of canned and bottled craft beer, along with a walk-in humidor for selecting cigars.

The shop had been open offering beverages and cigars to-go during the coronavirus pandemic prior to closing up shop.

The departure of The Cigar Box is the second closure to the shopping and dining area in and around State Street in West Columbia this year. Longstanding gallery and eyewear shop Frame of Mind closed in January.

The lounge had been a long-time favorite of area residents, who voted it Best Cigar Shop from 2013 to 2018 in Free Times' annual Best of Columbia reader poll.

A representative from the business declined to comment in an email response to Free Times.