West Columbia’s much-loved Terra is closing down. No worries, though: It’s only from Sunday, June 30, through July 16, and it’s so the restaurant can undergo renovations to the interior of the restaurant at the same time that the back parking lot is getting a long overdue makeover.
Inside, the re-do will bring brighter interiors, updated finishes and elevated furnishings, according to a Wednesday press release.
“Guests can expect to see new flooring, new seating, and new lighting, among other updates,” Mike Davis, chef and owner of the Southern-meets-European bistro, offers in the release.
Outside the building, the construction that has been going on for several months is more obvious, but it’s more than just a simple parking lot refresh.
“We wanted to make that parking lot a better place for people to park, more welcoming and inviting and configured to add the most spaces possible,” Anna Huffman, public information officer for the City of West Columbia, tells Free Times. “We acquired another lot next to it to add more parking, and are adding an interactive art park with sculptures.”
The art park will have eight sculptures when it opens, along with the promise of plentiful lighting and security cameras to keep the area safe at all hours.
The parking lot’s transformation will make it more connected to future endeavors, such as the upcoming craft brewery Savage Craft Ale Works at 430 Center St. (Huffman hints that the anticipated opening is May 2020), and other projects popping up on Meeting Street. The other visibly obvious change is an open-air pavilion that will host a market beginning in September.
The lot is still under construction, Huffman cautions, with power lines still needing to be buried, so she asks that people continue to stay away from the area until after a ribbon cutting that will be announced at a later date.