Upscale Greek restaurant slated to fill former Mom's on Main, Al-Amir, Epicurean spot

Out with the old, in with the old. Well, sort of.

Ambrosia Taverna is filling the former Mom’s on Main bistro spot, at 1734 Main St., which formerly was filled by a handful of tenants, most prominently the upscale Elite Epicurean. The longtime upscale joint is part of the inspiration for the high-end Ambrosia, albeit with a more focused Mediterranean flare than Epicurean's large, hybrid menu.

“(Epicurean’s) basically what we’re doing. We’re not going to be (it though), it’s going to be Ambrosia Taverna, ambrosia being the food and drink of the gods,” said Jayson Floyd, who is heading up the team behind the project.

The restaurant will be on the upscale side, with a sample menu including a meat specialties section that starts at $30 and a fish and seafood section that begins at $28. The options are as Greek-Mediterranean focused as any spot in Columbia — with every item seemingly bearing a traditional name and Southern/American fare not included.

Floyd detailed they plan to offer lunch, dinner and a weekend brunch, as well.

That menu is part of a site plan application that Floyd and others are presenting to the city for approval, and he cautioned that it would likely shift some once they hire a chef.

At this time, the restaurant is down to about three candidates for the role, he said.

“(Columbia) has become more of a food destination too and people are willing to pay for what they get,” Floyd said. “if you want a walk in, walk out Greek Mediterranean space you have that already … we’re going to set ourselves apart.”

Floyd described himself as a “serial entrepreneur” who has opened prior restaurants, but declined to name those ventures. He said they’ve heard from former Epicurean regulars and plan on incorporating their feedback into their business.

Their city application provides other details on the plans for the Greek restaurant as well. The ownership group hopes to be open seven days a week and until 2 a.m. on the weekends and serve food until that hour as well, albeit on a more limited menu after midnight.

Floyd said they’re hoping to bring in live music as well and offer an expansive beverage program to pair with the food. He said a large international wine menu, cocktails and some local favorites like whiskey will be on offer.

“We want something downtown Columbia, Main Street, that people can be proud of,” he said. “We want this to be something that people in Columbia can take their friends and family to.”

The Ambrosia space was once a stalwart spot in the dining scene. The Epicurean closed after a lengthy run, closing in 1997 after opening in 1932, according to Columbia Metropolitan Magazine.

In the 2000s, Al-Amir on Main operated for five years, before moving further up Main Street, but most recently Moms had a relatively short stint there. It opened in late 2019.

Floyd reasoned that Ambrosia will do well as Main Street continues to develop towards its location. In the last few years, popular spots like The Joint on Main, a jazz bar, and Transmission Arcade, a smoked food and arcade bar, have opened.

Meanwhile, the nearby 1600 block’s food and nightlife scene has boomed, with the new Smoked restaurant and the relatively young Lula Drake Wine Parlour and Hendrix, among others.

“We call it a tumbleweed area, things have slowly been coming across this way,” Floyd said. “Main Street is continuing to go that way. It was a great location in the past.”

Ambrosia has a zoning meeting on Thursday with Columbia policy makers, the next step in its opening process. If all goes well with that and construction, Floyd expected the restaurant to open in either January or February 2022.