Upcoming beer release celebrates two new Columbia albums

Hazelwood Brewing Company Comfort Monk Smoothie Sour, a beer created in collaboration with two local bands, will launch next Saturday.

The black currant, milk sugar and boysenberry flavored brew commemorates Dear Blanca and Stagbriar’s newest albums — Perched and Suppose You Grow, respectively — and is named after their record label, Comfort Monk. The release event is Sept. 19 at WECO Bottle and Biergarten in West Columbia from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dear Blanca’s Dylan Dickerson tells Free Times that the beer — which has a purple hue that somewhat matches the color of the Perched album cover — doesn’t necessarily evoke the album, but he finds it overlap

“The common thread, the nature in which both things are made, is a real openness to outside input,” he shares. “We knew we wanted to do a sour beer, but we didn’t know we wanted boysenberry and black currant. We wanted [Hazelwood owner Matt Rodgers] to feel like it's his beer and much as it's our beer.”

Rodgers, who is also head brewer, says the collaboration happened organically between him and the bands. Across three months, they planned and crafted the sour.

While the bands don’t have any technical brewing experience, he says they still assisted in the brewing process.

“You kind of have to take from everybody’s skillset,” Rodgers explains. “They can influence it with the recipe ideas, or the atmosphere when you’re brewing, or just actually physically [help] during the process.”

Dickerson describes the resulting sour as fruit-forward and straddling the line between tart and drinkable, saying it can appeal to “sour heads” and others alike.

“This will be a good transitional one for people who aren’t into those intense Westbrook ones,” he details.

The bands won’t be performing live at the event, but plan to attend throughout and sell merch, Dickerson says. The idea is to cater to those who are relaxed sitting and drinking at an outdoor table and others who may just want to grab a crowler to take home.

This has to do with responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but also fits into his desire to have events that are just generally more fan-friendly. For example, he’s pushed for shows to happen earlier in the day better accommodate those who may have early mornings the following day.

Now, Dickerson says ensuring the beer release caters to a range of comfortability levels is important.

By contrast, Dear Blanca released a previous collaboration beer with CottonTown Brew Lab last year at a pair of outdoor events that involved the band playing live in circumstances that didn't allow for social distancing.

“This is us splitting the difference," Dickerson says of this month's event, "we want people to come out and have a good time and not feel uncomfortable being out there."

The beer will be available on tap at WECO and at Main Street's Transmission Arcade. Both band's albums can be found on streaming platforms and purchased through Bandcamp.