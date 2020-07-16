Two Columbia area breweries partake in Black is Beautiful campaign

Two Columbia breweries are taking part in a nationwide campaign to brew beer for Black causes.

Black is Beautiful, a fundraising campaign to support police brutality reform and other causes, consists of a brewery making a stout based on a standard recipe and donating the raised funds to various causes. Columbia’s CottonTown Brew Lab and Lexington’s Hazelwood Brewing are two of 10 South Carolina breweries participating, with over 1,000 breweries total partaking.

The fundraising push comes as the country has been embroiled in unrest and pushes for police reform and other change stemming from the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people at the hands of police. Texas-based Weathered Souls Brewing Company, which is co-owned by a black man, launched the initiative and designed the base recipe for breweries, per the campaign’s website.

“There’s so much division right now and unfortunately a lot of it is political,” says Brandon Evans, head brewer at CottonTown Brew Lab. “I see an opportunity for unity. [It’s] our small part, where we can keep things moving in the right direction.”

Evans and CottonTown Brew Lab are donating their funds to a black girls in STEM nonprofit, he says. The idea stems from the brewery’s owner working in coding, along with giving kids a way to do non-phone centric activities, he elaborates.

Meanwhile, Hazelwood Brewing’s funds are going to the Columbia Urban League. The Lexington brewery held their beer release event last weekend and owner Matt Rodgers says he wanted to find a way to help out in the current social moment.

“It’s great when we can progress equality in our community in any kind of way,” he says. “We never kind of know what’s going to happen in history to make you want to make change, but it's always necessary to better yourself as a community, as a person. ... We’re trying to be a community brewery so it obviously falls under that responsibility.”

On the initiative’s website, Weathered Souls Brewing Company's co-owner Marcus Baskerville writes he found the fundraising effort a suitable way to contribute to the movement ongoing in the country. As part of the effort, all breweries are asked to use the same labeling to symbolize the cause.

“This platform and collaboration is about understanding and supporting people of color and inclusion. We ask that you please stand with us to create something that has never been seen before and show the world the brewing community is one of a kind,” he writes.

As for the beer’s characteristics, both Rodgers and Evans say they tweaked the base recipe to better fit their respective breweries’ styles. Evans says he attempted to make it a bit more well-rounded, as he finds a nine to 10 percent alcohol content stout to lose that balance.

Overall, he says they tried to stay true to the recipe, which included some ingredients he wasn’t accustomed to.

“I’ve always tried to do a subtler, rounder style, so we did change it up a bit, it was cool to experiment a little bit,” Evans details.

Evans says CottonTown’s beer should be released in the next two to three weeks and they plan to can about 1,000, meaning there should be ample supply for people to drink.

Rodgers says Hazelwood's spin on the beer is still available and they focused on shifting one of the malt ingredients. That gave it a stronger coffee flavor, he says.

Four packs of 16 oz cans currently run $20 for Hazelwood’s, and two packs for $12. It is also available on draft at the brewery.

“[It’s] really chocolatey and rich. We like the way it turned out,” he concludes.