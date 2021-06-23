It’s tiki time at Bourbon. The whiskey bar's annual transformation into a kitschy, yet dreamy getaway is back for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Bourbon’s Tiki Week runs from June 17 to July 3 this year.

That pandemic-altered timing is unusual, as the special typically arrives as a January/February antidote to winter.

But otherwise, the event's hallmarks are intact.

As ever, the bar’s atmosphere reflects the event, with a gaudy display of tiki-inspired decorations. The bar’s calling card is craft cocktails, and that’s the case with this event, but there’s also a revamped food menu with tiki-inspired dishes.

Customers can also order certain items off the regular menus.

“It’s the same as usual. … It’s really to take advantage of the fact that we’ve reopened and you know we’re kind of at a pre-post pandemic,” said Kristian Niemi, co-owner of Bourbon. “And to take advantage of that we now have the courtyard.”

Niemi shared that while the event runs about two and a half weeks, it will have a somewhat extended lifespan on their new expansion’s courtyard. The new space opened in May, in the former Blue Flour Cafe space, and the adjoining outdoor space is currently decorated for Tiki Week as well.

But once the event is over, the courtyard will take on some extra tiki decorations from the main bars and, eventually, feature its own cocktail list befitting that look.

“We’re not taking advantage of (the courtyard) like we should right now. It’s decorated now, but there’s other things we’re going to do for the summer,” Niemi explained.

Niemi and head bartender Kat Hunter curate most of the drink menu, which features classic drinks like a Mai Tai and the Zombie, which features three rums and more liqueurs. However, Bourbons' other bartenders get a shot at it, too.

Niemi explained that they evaluate whether a drink should go on the event’s featured menu or be included as a time-limited special. If it is successful, then it will likely hit a future year’s tiki menu.

The event’s food menu features dishes like daily fish tacos, Curry-Coconut Mussels and Bourbon-yaki Grilled Salmon, among others.

Like in years past, the bar is citing most of its influences for the cocktails featured on the menu. Those influences are decidedly of the bygone American tiki bar era, which Niemi said ran from the '40s to the '70s, and was largely driven by Donn Beach and his tiki bars Don the Beachcomber.

Beach had a propensity for secrecy. Niemi said that the proprietor made his mixes secretly, and wouldn’t share the ingredients with his bartenders.

Over time, those bars fell out of favor due to distaste for their overt kitsch and the rise of spirits like vodka, he explained.

In the time since those bars have faded from popularity, a misguided notion of what a tiki cocktail took hold, Niemi elaborated. While many think they’re sweet and syrupy, that isn't the case.

“Into the '90s bartenders were just throwing s#!t together, they didn’t know what they were. The key to these cocktails is that they were super well balanced,” he elaborated.

Niemi feels that by adding the references to the list, it creates a better respect for the drinks than most have. Certain cocktails don’t have reference however, which, in some cases, signifies the bar concocted the drink in house.

“Adding the historical significance to these cocktails is showing these people that these cocktails have a pedigree that goes back 60-70 years,” he said. “There’s a reason they’re still around, and they’re still delicious.”