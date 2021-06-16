Though parking concerns persist, busy State Street businesses say the more the merrier

On June 10, the area around West Columbia’s State and Meeting streets bustled.

New Brookland Tavern cranked closer to pre-pandemic crowds with a concert headlined by Charleston’s Babe Club. Up Meeting Street, the parking lot at WECO Bottle and Biergarten was characteristically full and overflowing onto the side streets.

The fine dining restaurant Terra also boasted an ample crowd at the corner of State and Meeting, seeming to continue the two particularly strong months of business that chef-owner Mike Davis told Free Times about in May.

Circumstances at the area’s two recent newcomers were no different. D’s Wings recently opened behind New Brookland and Terra on June 3, moving less than a mile from its original location at Cayce’s Parkland Plaza. It had a 30-minute wait for a table on June 10, and the bar was full.

The brewery and restaurant Savage Craft Ale Works, which sits just a little further back behind State Street, was busy too, as it typically has been since opening in January.

This growth and activity comes to a snug area, with stalwarts (New Brookland, Terra, Cafe Strudel, State Street Pub) packed in with a couple other newer-comers (the restaurant Palate, the cafe The Hideout in Weco) along State Street, and the French-ish bistro Black Rooster tucked into the Brookland apartment complex that extends from State to Alexander Road down by the Congaree River.

It begs the question: Is there room for all these businesses?

Area owners and stakeholders responded to Free Times with a resounding yes.

“(I’m) clearly not worried,” said Billy Rentz, the longtime owner of D’s Wings. “I wouldn't have done this. Customers supported us in the plaza for so long, I hope they’ll support us three-fourths of a mile down the street.”

D’s new space has a lot to do with that optimism, as its location, tucked between Savage’s shiny new brewery and the string of State Street facing spots, seems readymade to draw in visitors to the area.

Beyond that, D’s has done little to change its long-standing formula for success. With a capacity between 130 and 140, it seats about the same amount as the former location. The new spot has 30 draft taps and offers up a menu that is mostly unchanged from what the 27-year restaurant had before.

The area’s growth is helping the established spots as well. Terra has received increased foot traffic, owner Mike Davis reported.

Rentz suggested each business fills a separate niche, echoing the sentiment that West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles expressed to Free Times in January.

“We’re not competitors,” Rentz said. “We’ll serve the same customers, but we’ll serve them (different) things.

“Savage Craft has its own beer and their own food thing,” he continued. “Terra has their own thing. … My place is where you get a pint of beer and some wings and watch a game. Something more casual.”

Despite this optimism and the encouragingly strong early returns, concerns linger about the area’s lack of parking. That comes despite heavy efforts by the city of West Columbia to expand parking in the area. Recently, city leaders held meetings with business owners, Davis said, and he’s optimistic things will be done to help alleviate the issue.

“Parking has definitely been a challenge. We offer valet for the guests. If we didn’t, we would probably be sunk,” Davis added.

He said it was too early to say whether more parking was needed, but believed it would ultimately end with that result.

"We're all for the neighborhood being business and for an increase in business," Davis reasoned. "We just want it to be done smartly and for there to be an infrastructure in place for that."

In an interview before D’s Wing’s opening, Rentz acknowledged there were parking concerns, but noted the city’s efforts to expand it and his restaurant’s resiliency to those issues.

“Everyone is concerned about the parking clearly,” he said. “As far as lunch is concerned, we’re really the only place open for lunch over there.”

Carlin Thompson, promotion/marketing coordinator and audio engineer at New Brookland Tavern, viewed the growth as mostly positive for the music venue and surrounding area, with foot traffic from Savage Craft helping since the brewery’s opening. But the venue has had customers complain about the lack of parking.

New Brookland plans to have drone photos taken to help communicate to attendees where they might park, though Thompson said that he also hopes more parking options will be made available.

“The biggest issue we’ve run into is that there’s no parking anywhere,” he explained. “It's not that the area is oversaturated, they’re just not sure where to go.”

Tim James, president of the Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that while the area might appear to have just started happening, the current wave of businesses comes after years of planning. He cited the decision in 2017 to purchase the former city hall and surrounding properties for business growth and parking.

James posited that some of the area's initial parking issues were alleviated by increasing public awareness of their options and that continues, like the paid parking at the former Thompson Funeral Homes lot and the free parking garage inside the Brookland apartments complex.

“The most important (part) was educating the patrons on where to park,” James said. “It's a little bit of a change in our mind and in our way of doing things, but again these are things that the city has put in place.

“The last thing the city would want to do is to draw a business that would go out of business.”