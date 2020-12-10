The chefs at the Vista's Di Vino Rosso are transforming an old Columbia brand

At the reborn Di Vino Rosso, the restaurant formerly known as Ristorante Divino, the culinary talents straddle a clash of ideologies.

Owner-executive chef Mike Deevey is a staunch traditionalist. He worked at the original restaurant for a decade under the prior owner and chef Fulvio Valsecchi before purchasing it about five years ago. Nick Rodriguez, the Vista restaurant’s other executive chef — and Ristorante Divino’s executive chef for about three years — acknowledged that tradition should be respected, but detailed his approach is to take liberties where possible.

“It’s all about finding that medium of what’s accessible while evolving,” Rodriguez elaborated further.

It’s a complementary clash, the two posited and, the end goal is ultimately the quality. In Columbia, Rodriguez, added, there are additional complications to consider.

“Not too many people don’t work hard for their dollar,” He said. “It has to be perfect. It has to be of the perceived value in volume or quality to rightfully ask people in a very hardworking ... state to spend their money in your establishment.”

The 20-year-old Ristorante Divino announced its closure, subsequent rebranding and move next door in May. That version of the restaurant had a clear identity and niche in the city as a destination for northern Italian cuisine destination and special occasions, curated by Valsecchi, the former owner, and later by Deevey and former co-owner Henry Griffin.

The restaurant's label was a boon earlier in its history, but Rodriguez said it isn’t financially sustainable to run an establishment in that manner anymore.

“That just doesn’t pay the bills anymore,” he explained.

Co-owners Brad Spehl, who was not a part of the Divino ownership, and Deevey plan to address that in the new space they will open on Dec. 11.

Their plan is mostly centered around pricing. The restaurant has an expanded wine menu that includes a $7 to $10 by the glass section, down from what had been $10 to $12, Deevey said. They also have an expanded emphasis on cocktails and a more casual atmosphere that they hoped will still fit the special occasion crowd. They hope all of this helps to capture foot traffic from the nearby offices as well.

“We like to have the spot you can go after work, but at the same time you like to have the spot where you can casually wear a jacket,” Deevey said. “Yes, we like to get away from the stigma of fine dining … (but) we would like to label as fine dining with a casual twist.”

The restaurant will also host things like wine dinners and offer a private chef's table with a prix fixe menu.

The kitchen’s focus is changing some, as well. Spehl previously told Free Times that the initial northern Italian focus would shift t be more generally Italian, and that's still the plan.

This shift, too, will be focused on helping accommodate regular diners, Rodriguez suggested. He said they’ll offer classic dishes like shrimp scampi, spaghetti and meatballs, and chicken parmesan.

In some cases, those dishes may seem uninspiring, but they provide comfort and, maybe more importantly, accessibility. This is also where Roriguez will look to push some innovation.

Providing the chicken parmesan as an example, he set aside the typical idea of the dish being a breaded and fried hunk of chicken draped in cheese. Instead, he plans to make a chicken breast ballotine (with a mixture of chicken skins, mozzarella and basil), poach it and then bread and fry it.

Adhering to a classic dish is critical in a food market like Columbia’s, he posited. He elaborated that the Midlands doesn’t have as distinct of a culinary identity as the Lowcountry, with its Gullah influence, and the Upstate-Appalachian region, with unique preservation techniques. Though he said strong produce suppliers have emerged as a key characteristic in the Midlands.

Meanwhile, the restaurant is opening amid an uncertain restaurant climate. In recent weeks, some local eateries have sent out public calls for help. Deevey, who also owns the Kingsman restaurant in Cayce, agreed it was an uncertain time for the industry.

It brings some trepidation for him opening Di Vino Rosso, he admitted. He anticipated their initial opening plan — full occupancy of 65 to 70 guests, but tables will be spaced six feet apart — could shift with how things progress.

But the pandemic did provide a slight boost in their opening preparations, Deevey said. The early restrictions for dine-in service gave them little urgency to rush an opening, allowing more time to plan.

“We just wanted to have a well rounded restaurant with good food, a good alcohol program and a great atmosphere and something people feel comfortable coming and hanging out,” he said.