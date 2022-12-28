The best things we ate from Columbia restaurants in 2022

People love to talk about food — and we’re no different. That's especially true of food we loved.

Although the paper only has one dedicated food writer, Hannah Wade, we all harbor strong opinions and a taste for Columbia’s finest grub. Of course, "Columbia’s finest" has a wide range of meanings that go far beyond price point (although this list includes one of the priciest spots in town).

The city’s food scene grew in the last year, with new favorites launching and old standbys doing anything but staying staid. In response, we queried some of our contributors and ourselves to highlight some of the top dishes we ate this year at Columbia’s restaurants. DAVID CLAREY

Cornbread at The War Mouth

I had no idea what it was. Photos from the War Mouth (1209 Franklin St.) started popping up out of nowhere on everyone’s feed of these crispy, golden, honeycombed-shaped things on a beautiful cutting board with a massive swab of butter. What the heck was this?

I finally found out during a dinner this Fall when friends ordered their new cornbread board. Usually a totally forgettable part of the meal used to sop up some meat or break up a barbecue plate with something sweet and airy, this cornbread was the pure opposite. It was crackling and crispy on the exterior, and warm and fluffy in the middle. It had the combination of really pleasing textures and soft, comforting cornmeal sweetness that made it a very fun, memorable package.

Chef Harold Pendleton seems like he’s having a lot of fun with the menu at War Mouth, making it an exciting time to stop by and try this Columbia staple. BACH PHAM

Spicy Radiatore Alla Vodka at Bar Gran Sasso

When Enzo’s owner Joe Cardinale told me that his new Venetian-style wine bar was going to be like nothing else in the country, I’ll admit, I was a bit skeptical. And oftentimes, new restaurants and bars take a while to get established – to iron out every detail, to train wait staff and to perfect the menu. But what Cardinale did right was wait.

Bar Gran Sasso (2002 Greene St.), his intimate Italian wine bar in Five Points, took longer to open than Cardinale had originally anticipated. But good things frequently take time and Cardinale's venture was no different. He's created a beautiful bar, an impressive cocktail and wine list and a quickly-loved menu of small plates and pasta.

The bar’s Spicy Radiatore Alla Vodka dish is a delight. A thick, velvety vodka and tomato sauce coats perfectly cooked radiatore pasta (which is similar in shape to rotini). It’s topped with freshly shredded cheese and parsley and is one of those meals that literally always hits the spot. HANNAH WADE

Coast To Coast seafood platter at Smoked

Sticker shock inducing seafood towers have long felt performative. Something akin to a bougie big spender flex while on vacation.

Those over-the-top spreads of plump shellfish and chichi tuna tartare spotlight the glistening bounty of the ocean, while being artfully arranged on an ice filled platter, are almost designed to elicit applause upon arrival. Not to mention the envious and wanton side-eye glances from neighboring tables.

While Main Street’s Smoked (1643 Main St.) eschews a multi-tiered structure for a mega platter, the va-va-voom factor is not diminished in the least by the lack of verticality. That’s in part because pecking away at this chilled and delectable feast is a colossal undertaking.

They were out of icy blue premium P.E.I mussels when my family visited, but they made up for the omission with an extra helping of Maine lobster tails. That’s a chilled seafood swap I’ll take any day.

When it arrived at our table, I soon got into a rhythm: fork some smoked crab salad, slurp an oyster, and then pop a white wine poached shrimp and repeat. Three cycles later, with some interspersed lobster breaks, I fully came around to the concept and got over my fears of class performance — when celebrating a special occasion, this big-ticket menu item is worth every penny. MIKE DOJC

Gambas Al Ajillo at City Grit

If there’s one thing that Columbia’s dining scene has trended towards in my almost four years in the city is an understanding that simple ingredients of the highest quality often can speak for themselves. Places like Enzo’s Delicatessen — a simple deli at its core — and Boca Grande Burritos — a humble burrito shop — excel at using high quality goods to reinforce their execution of their dishes.

So it was exciting and welcome when my server at City Grit (707 Gervais St.) -- a new market/tapas/wine bar owned and operated by the team behind spots like il Focolare and smallSUGAR -- emphasized that the olive oil a dish would come with would be way better than typical notions of it.

And it was even more exciting when my order of Gambas Al Ajillio arrived, a smattering of head-on shrimp covered in an unctuous mix of olive oil, garlic, chili, pimenton and a light lemon. The shrimp offered their signature subtle sweetness and meaty texture, which was almost infused by the oil’s expressive flavor profile. The star, indeed, was the flavorful oil’s effect on the dish and the cooking team seems to recognize that, as the dish includes a helping of toasted bread polenta bread to finish any leftovers. DAVID CLAREY