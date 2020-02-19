The beers you should try first at each Columbia brewery

It’s a Saturday afternoon, and the brewery taproom is overrun. There’s a huge, disorganized line pressing into your back as you stare down a draft list that stretches into the teens or 20s. You’ve never been to this brewery before, and you haven’t explored enough beers to know what styles you regularly like. It’s a time for quick decisions, not a protracted discussion with the bartender about what suits your tastes. What do you do?

Local beer can be intimidating. To help you out, three of Free Times’ regular beer writers have recommendations for the first brew you should try at each of the Columbia area’s nine production breweries. Bottom’s up. — Jordan Lawrence

Angry Fish Brewing Co.: Russian Across the Lake Baltic Porter

(6.9 percent ABV)

For those living in or near downtown Columbia, Lexington’s Angry Fish requires the greatest journey to reach, residing in a humble little warehouse spot on the other side of the hamlet’s rapidly growing downtown.

But it’s more than worth the trip — definitely for hop heads, for whom the supercharged, citrusy bite of the double-dry-hopped Sunny Daze IPA and the earthy and well-rounded profile of the Red Sky Rye should hit the spot.

The Russian Across the Lake Baltic Porter is my recommendation here, though. A bold but drinkable take on the style, it lands with booming, roasty notes of coffee and chocolate, before sloping out quickly to a remarkably clean finish. For those just starting to explore darker beers, Angry Fish offers a fine gateway. — Jordan Lawrence

Bierkeller Columbia: Festbier

(5.9 percent ABV)

Columbia’s got some pretty strong Germanic roots, and it really shows in the fall, when every weekend is dotted with multiple Oktoberfest. It’s only natural then that Bierkeller, our very own authentic German-style brewing operation, makes one heck of a Festbier. With a higher ABV than most Bierkeller beers, this one is made to warm up the slight chill of a fall festival day. There’s a bready malt smoothness, as well, that’s like the beer version of comfort food. The freshness of the beer makes it worth waiting until the fall, but if you happen to run into Bierkeller before the Festbier becomes available, you can’t go wrong with any of their other offerings. — Tug Baker

Columbia Craft Brewing Company: Columbia Craft Lager

(4.8 percent ABV)

My pick here is a refreshing, incredibly light lager that is, in a word, crushable. It’s a sweetish beer with a full body that eschews strong hoppy bitterness for a dusting of floral overtones. According to the brewery, that’s due to the use of Hallertau Mittelfruh classic and aromatic hop.

The pale lager is one of the two core beers that Columbia Craft distributes in six-pack cans. And while the wide-ranging, frequently experimental selection that dominates the brewery’s tap wall is a big part of its appeal, its eponymous flagship is a classic to fall back on. — David Clarey

CottonTown Brew Lab: Tropicarolina IPA

(7 percent ABV)

Tucked between local roaster Indah Coffee and Midlands-focused Southern restaurant The War Mouth, CottonTown Brew Lab pours beer in one of Columbia’s up-and-coming neighborhoods, utilizing an outdoor beer garden to test out the suds. Begin with TropiCarolina, a modern IPA designed with Columbia’s hot summers in mind.

The ale is dominated by juicy citrus in its aroma and flavor, but its thin body (for such a hazy IPA) makes it particularly crushable. Any hop bitterness is rendered virtually nonexistent, overshadowed by the fruitiness. Allegedly, some people initially think actual fruit juice in the beer — there’s not, it’s all coming from the hops.

If you’ve been wary of venturing into IPAs, TropiCarolina could be your gateway with its quenching flavor. — David Clarey

Hazelwood Brewing Company: Unfiltered Pilsner

(5.2 percent ABV)

As with Lexington’s other production brewery, it’s hard not to recommend an IPA here — for something juicy and hazy that doesn’t skip on the aggressive hop bite, you can’t do much better, nationally or locally, than the Indo/Outdo.

But I’m going with the Unfiltered Pilsner, a farmhouse vision of an American classic. As crisp and well-balanced as any fine pilsner should be, this version is also pillowy, bready and rustic, full-bodied enough to satisfy during the somewhat chilly days during which it debuted, but sure to refresh those seeking a reprieve from the quickly approaching summer heat. — Jordan Lawrence

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery: Raspberry Sour

(4 percent ABV)

Hunter-Gatherer is the oldest craft brewing brand in Columbia, opening in 1995 as a Main Street brewpub and expanding to include a full-on production faciility. While the brewery features a number of classic beers — IPA, lager, amber ale — it’s keyed on the recent trend toward sour beers, including a Raspberry Sour.

The Raspberry Sour is highly accessible. It clocks in at a low 4 percent ABV and features a strong, raspberry-tinged nose, with a light body. The sour trends far closer to a fruity-tart flavor throughout, never becoming overwhelmingly, lip-puckeringly sour. It seems tailor-made beer for the college youths nearby, focusing on drinkability without skimping on flavor

If sours aren’t your style, go for the Ye Olde Bastard, a wee-heavy-style ale. — David Clarey

River Rat Brewery: Astronaut Sauce

(5.4 percent ABV)

River Rat, which has existed as a production brewery longer than any other current Columbia operation, proved a couple years back that it still had some surprises up its sleeve with this intriguing take on the New England IPA craze. While not as explosively hoppy as most, it gets the idea across while focusing on juiciness, making it an ideal introduction to the style.

Besides the quality of the beer, two things make it stand out from the slew of NEIPAs glutting beer shelves. First, at only 5.4 percent ABV, the alcohol content is well below most other NEIPAs. Second, and in a similar vein, it’s sold in regular 12 oz. cans instead of the seemingly NEIPA-standard 16 oz. tallboys, meaning you get just enough of a good thing. — Tug Baker

Steel Hands Brewing: Coffee Lager

(4.5 percent ABV)

Columbia is a lager town. While there’s no doubt that we have lots of hop heads around, we’re still a famously hot, tailgating college town where extended sessions of outdoor drinking make ordering a cool, refreshing, and low ABV beer a no-brainer.

Luckily, we have several great local lagers, and one of the best comes from Steel Hands in Cayce. This is a smooth-drinking take on the style, the curveball coming from the coffee beans used during the brew, which give it just a hint of coffee flavor that makes it stand out. And if you order it at the brewery, it’s served in a coffee mug pint glass for added effect. — Tug Baker

Swamp Cabbage Brewery: Dunkleweizen

(4.8 percent ABV)

Frequently but not always available, Swamp Cabbage’s Dunkleweizen has been a personal favorite since it was first released. It’s also a strong choice for light beer drinkers looking to expand their tastes with something a little darker and heavier.

It leads with some richly sweet notes, largely presenting as brown sugar, but it’s balanced by just enough hop bitterness to go down super-easy. Looking for a locally produced session beer that’s winter-appropriate? This could well be your ticket.

If the Dunkle doesn’t quite do it for you, the rich but refreshing Chocolate Blond is similarly pleasing. — Jordan Lawrence

