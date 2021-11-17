Thanksgiving is right around the corner and these Columbia restaurants are here to help

Get a little help from our chef friends around town by ordering from your favorite restaurants so you can cook a little — or a lot — less this year.

Whether it’s picking up a few dinner items, or keeping the oven off all day in favor of sitting around a restaurant table, these are the places you can find a Thanksgiving feast for a happier holiday.

Order in

Are you ordering in this year because you’ve decided it’s just not worth it to try and keep 10 things warming in the oven at once? Perhaps no one ate your damn green bean casserole last year and you want to show up with something you won’t be taking back home to eat for the next four days — this is how to do just that.

Add your own aluminum foil stretched across the top for an authentic “yeah I made this myself” look. Make sure to note the order deadlines and pickup dates before placing an order.

14 Carrot Whole Foods has vegetarian and vegan sides and desserts available for pickup from their deli. Call 803-359-2920 or email mayo.14carrot@gmail.com by Nov. 19 for a Nov. 24 pickup.

Casa de Pastel, a semi-new bakery in West Columbia is offering a variety of pound cakes, cheesecakes, pies and individually sized treats like muffins, cinnamon rolls and croissants. The deadline to order pies is Nov. 15, and other items can be ordered by Nov. 21. Pickup will be Nov. 24. Call 803-708-1459 to place an order.

Dupre Catering and Events has a selection to choose from that feeds 12-15 people: starters for $35, a $300 spread of a main course and sides (including a lot of non-turkey options), and two dessert options for $35. Order by calling 803-351-2130 or emailing bwright@duprecatering.com with orders by Nov. 19. Curbside pickup and delivery options are also available.

Esther’s Soul Food + Kitchen has a huge selection of side dishes available in quart, half pans, and full pans, plus flavored turkey wings, oxtails, bread, and desserts. Order online at https://form.jotform.com/212853715099059, by Nov. 20, and pickup on Nov. 24.

The Fresh Market has a whole holiday meal that can feed 8-10 people available for $89.99. The meal requires reheating. Order online at www.thefreshmarket.com/products/traditional-holiday-dinner. Ordering and pickup dates may vary by store.

Good Life Cafe has all of your vegan Thanksgiving essentials. Hummus, crudite, and dessert platters serve up to 10 people. An $18 per person to go order of vegan turkey, stuffing, green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, and choice of pie is available as well. Call 803-726-2310 to order. Pickup is Nov. 23-24 at Good Life, or orders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day at Main Course.

Home Team Barbecue lets you build your own Thanksgiving spread with smoked turkey or ham, Home Team barbecue sauces, pans of sides and even cocktail mixes — including their famous Gamechanger for a holiday to fuzzily remember. Order online at hometeambbq.com and give the Team a 72 hour pickup notice.

Honey River Catering will up the wow factor for this year’s meal with items like goat cheese mashed potatoes, sage gravy, and an orange chocolate ganache cake, just to name a few. Order online at www.honeyrivercatering.com until 5 p.m. on Nov. 17. Orders must be picked up on Nov. 22-24 between 2-5 p.m. at City Roots.

Kaminsky’s offers cakes, cheesecakes and pies to cover the sweet portion of the day. Order online at kaminskys.com and give them 48 hours notice.

Maurice’s Piggie Park is offering smoked and fried turkeys at their five Midlands locations, plus other smoked meats and their famous pulled pork. Sides, desserts, and sauces are also available. Order online at catering.piggiepark.com by Nov. 21 for a Nov. 24 pickup.

Midwood Smokehouse has the whole Thanksgiving feast available for pickup, including some saucy options like their pulled pork for a non-turkey option. Order online at midwoodsmokehouse.com by Nov. 21 and pick up on Nov. 24.

Peace of Soul brings the vegan options that even the non-vegans will be putting on their plates. Order a variety of turkey-free meat alternatives, colorful vegan sides and dairy-free desserts for the alternative diets. Order online at peaceofsoulsc.square.site/columbia and pick up on Nov. 24.

Primal Gourmet Kitchen + Market has a full meal option, or order their local-forward proteins, sides and desserts a la carte. Order by Nov. 19 for a Nov. 24 pickup. To order, call 803-509-0604 or email hello@primalgourmetsc.com.

Silver Spoon Bakeshop will do their Thanksgiving orders similar to their weekly pickups, just with different order and pickup days. Get petit fours, mini cinnis, scones and more by ordering online on Nov. 10 beginning at 1 p.m. Pickup is at the shop on Nov. 23 from 4-6 p.m.

smallSUGAR has the lock on pies, with their rustic apple, butterscotch pumpkin and pecan frangipane pies available for pickup. Order online at www.citygritmarket.com and choose a Nov. 23 or 24 pickup date.

Spotted Salamander has Thanksgiving offerings that feed 4-6 people. Get the whole meal with a half turkey, mac and cheese, local collards, and more, plus their famous deviled eggs, turkey gravy and desserts — or mix and match with your favorites. Order at spotted-salamander.square.site for a Nov. 23-24 pickup.

War Mouth has very Midlands-based Thanksgiving offerings, like smoked whole turkeys, cornbread stuffing with onion sausage, whole bourbon cream pies and more, including their much-beloved hot sauce. Order online at thewarmouthmerch.bigcartel.com for a Nov. 23-24 pickup.

Go out

Forgo the notion that it’s worth cleaning the house or washing dishes afterwards, and spend part of Thanksgiving at one of these fine Columbia institutions. Many places, of course, are offering traditional turkey dinners, but among those, you can also find places that will offer a retreat for those who don’t like turkey.

Whether it’s dinner served on a sword, free video game golf, or beer to wash down the mashed potatoes, there’s somewhere for everyone and your weird family members too. Keep in mind many places require or prefer reservations ahead of time, so plan in advance.

California Dreaming is open from 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal from mashed potatoes to pumpkin pie for $24.95 for adults and $10.95 for kids. Hate turkey? They have menu favorites including ribeye and California Dreaming salads too. Call 803-254-6767 or reserve your space at californiadreaming.rest.

Columbo’s, located in the Doubletree by Hilton has a well-stocked Thanksgiving buffet brunch with three seating times: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 pm. It includes turkey, traditional sides and non-traditional seafood displays and a dessert spectacular. The cost is $42 for adults, $17 for kids aged 6-10, free for kids under 5, and $32 for military or seniors. Reservations are required by calling 803-744-2200 or visiting opentable.com.

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. serving swords full of turkey and more. Make reservations online at cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com or by calling 803-728-0887.

Lizard’s Thicket will have all of its currently open locations ready for Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. for a special turkey and dressing dinner, plus tons of sides.

The Main Course is open from 11:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. with a $25 per person buffet, sports on the TVs, live music, and free use of the swing suites on a first come, first serve basis.

Old Mill Brewpub is open from 11 a.m. 'til 4 p.m. (last reservations are at 3 p.m.) on Thanksgiving Day with a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including all the sides, and the best part — excellent locally brewed craft beer. Call 803-785-BEER to reserve seats.

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse will be open for a lunch and early dinner buffet. They’ll be open from 12-8 p.m. Call 803-708-3151 or use www.opentable.com to make reservations.

Ruth's Chris in the lobby of the Hilton Hotel downtown is open for Thanksgiving lunch and dinner with a four-course meal of a roasted turkey dinner with a starter, sides and dessert. Reservations begin at noon and can be made by phone at 803-212-6666 or through opentable.com.

The Grand is open from 4 p.m. through midnight with some non-turkey Thanksgiving specials, plus Thanksgiving-themed tapas, a pie flight and specialty cocktails. Make reservations on opentable.com. Enjoy the bowling lanes for free for one hour on a first come, first served basis.