Table Talk: Alex Suaudom du Monde on Baan Sawan reopening plans, joy of bar food

[Editor’s Note: In this occasional series, a local food and beverage worker recommends a favorite restaurant and shares a meal with Free Times.]

Alex Suaudom du Monde is content to get there slowly at Baan Sawan Thai Bistro, but he has grand ambitions for his already beloved restaurant.

During a meal at Transmission Arcade, a newish Main Street entertainment and nightlife destination with an invigorating take on bar food, the chef and co-owner of Five Points’ tiny but hugely creative eatery said he aspires for it to trend toward a “22nd century Casablanca.”

For Suaudom, this means slowly breaking away from the perception of a fine dining restaurant and featuring street foods from various cultures, and from different eras. He pointed to the eatery’s popular Tom Kha Matz soup, a Thai coconut soup featuring duck fat matzo balls, as an example.

“That would be a dream of mine,” he said. “It’s probably going to be baby steps towards that.

“I’ve always used different techniques to mix stuff in with the more familiar dishes. … I want to do more of that.”

In the short term, though, whenever Baan Sawan reopens, it will mostly resemble what people remember, and that means staying true to their neighborhood bistro identity. The hope is to reopen the restaurant, which has remained closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, in September. The details are still being figured out, but to-go ordering will likely be the initial emphasis.

Our food arrived shortly into the interview, Suaudom ordered the ubiquitous smoked chicken wings, while I got the current special, a fried chicken sandwich with peach jam, arugula and Swiss cheese.

It was his first time at the restaurant-bar-arcade, but he's been a long supporter of the fare served there. The chef advocated for Josh Bumgarner’s wings (which started as a special at Five Points’ Bar None before Bumgarner partnered with Joe Thacker to start the mobile operation Smokey Loggins, with the pair now running Transmission’s kitchen) to Free Times in 2013, when discussing what was the best barbecue in the city.

It’s part of the love Suaudom has for bar food. He points to its construction, almost always tying together saltiness, texture and fats, a combination that goes down well with a few drinks.

“I’m a glutton first and foremost,” Suaudom shared. “(Bar food) is engineered to go straight to the pleasure center of your brain. … That to me is happiness on a plate.”

Baan Sawan has been closed since March 2020. Alex and his brother and parents, who run the restaurant together, are fortunate in that they own the building and the land it’s on, allowing them to more comfortably remain shuttered until they feel ready to come back.

“Here’s one of the things that makes it so awkward talking about this,” the chef offered, “I’m very, very, very, very, very conscious of how difficult it's been for my friends and peers in the industry.

He called it a humbling experience.

“I don’t really like talking about, ‘Oh I’ve been able to spend so much time with my kids. … I get to see my wife so much more now.’”

But things have also changed for Baan Sawan. His parents, who opened the restaurant alongside their kids in 1999, are taking a step back from regular work. Where they once frequently assisted in the kitchen, Suaudom now expects them to only help with prep and purchasing supplies.

In turn, Alex’s brother Sam Suaudom also plans to make his own shift. In lieu of manning the bar program he’s known for curating, he’ll begin to help in the kitchen.

During our talk, Suaudom reminisced on an interview he had five to 10 years ago, where he said that the family’s work style wouldn’t last. While his parents’ health stayed strong, there wasn’t a need to change their ways.

“It’s just a weird combination of the way we were wired, the way we got ourselves doing things, and the incredible good luck that we had with people who liked what we did,” he explained. “But that day (to change) is here now.”

The family is hoping to reopen in September. That’s when his two kids will be back in school, freeing him up to turn his attention back to the restaurant. But Suaudom was too cautious to present that date as firm.

The chef initially enjoyed the time away from work during the pandemic, but it didn’t last.

“Way sooner than I would have expected, I got hit with the emotional fallout of not feeling busy, not being productive,” he said.

During his time off, he’s found things to cook for his two children, who do not enjoy much of his cooking at Baan Sawan. At home now, he’s now surprisingly a meal kit user, enjoying the lack of choice it brings to those matters, and has mostly progressed beyond scrutinizing the recipe directions that come with it.

The time away from work also brought into focus the joy he derived from his work at Baan Sawan. On rare occasions, in lieu of cooking with home pans, he cooked on the restaurant’s cast iron pans.

“It was absolute and utter joy,” Suaudom said. “There’s something so satisfying about doing something that I had done a thousand thousand thousand times before.”