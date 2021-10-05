Table Crumbs: War Mouth family meal, Bourbon's live music and restaurant week is back

Editor’s note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week’s serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.
Hors D'oeuvre
Sound Bites Eatery — The Main Street lunch spot focused on local fare offered in sandwiches and salads opened in late September. The opening menu included build-your-own salads starting at $9; a handful of breakfast options; and sandwiches that start at $9 and went to $13, with options like a grilled poblano cheese.
Bourbon Bops — The snazziest cocktail joint in Columbia is upping its game with a Saturday night live music series, called the Courtyard Concert Series, through Nov. 13. The Main Street cocktail bar's first few shows have included Brandy & The Butcher and The Capital City Playboys, with future shows having the likes of Glamcocks. The shows are held on the bar’s new expansion courtyard, which is currently decked out in a tiki-like atmosphere.
Pop-up Pinnacle — Other pop-up food events around town can call it quits, because few can approach the star power and hype that accompanies this. Smoked wing experts Smokey Loggins and Alex Suaudom du Monde of Baan Sawan in Five Points are popping up on Oct. 25 at WECO in West Columbia from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s the latest move from the Suaudom family in reemerging from the COVID-19 pandemic (Baan Sawan is the last remaining notable closure in Columbia’s dining scene), as Alex’s brother Sam recently launched a wine club — though Sam noted they’re still on indefinite closure. The event’s menu is yet to be set, but with these talents coming together, it shouldn’t be missed.
Pasta Partners — Main Street wine bar and pasta shop Lula Drake Wine Parlour is furthering its partnership with Dorsia Pasta Co. The former Lula chef Pierce Bowers left his post as a sous chef at Di Vino Rosso in September to launch his pasta venture Dorsia full time. Bowers will begin partnering with Lula kitchen manager Rachael Harrison to do a featured pasta each week. Week one will be a Fall Bucatini Carbonara and it begins this week, Lula owner Tim Gardner told me.
Main Course
The War Mouth Family Meal
In South Carolina and Columbia’s dining world, brunch is typically a godsend for local restaurants.
The weekend in between breakfast-and-lunch meals often draws lively crowds and, at times, lengthy waitlists. It’s been a particular boon during the difficult economic times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for the restaurant industry.
Yet Columbia’s Cottontown eatery The War Mouth is tossing it away. Faced with a handful of subpar brunch services and a burnt-out, small staff, the managers are electing to pivot toward something fairly novel in the city’s dining scene: a weekly Sunday meal for between $30 and $40 that constitutes three to four courses and that they’re dubbing The War Mouth Family Meal. It begins Oct. 17 and will run from 4 to 8 p.m.
“It's just a lot of fun. It's fun for the staff, hopefully fun for our guests,” said Rhett Eliott, The War Mouth’s chef. “In Columbia, a lot of the places are closed Sunday and Monday … we thought it would be nice to have some place where everybody could go.”
The meal is one of only a handful of regular similar offerings around town. On Main Street, Hampton Street Vineyard does regular wine dinners, Northeast Columbia’s Ratio does coursed dinners regularly as well, and a spare few others do the same.
The War Mouth’s version stands out among that crowd.
The price comes in at an affordable price point, compared to the few similar types of meals around town which can easily exceed $60, but often include drink pairings. Elliott detailed that they wanted to make it approachable for service industry workers.
To do that, they’re focused on keeping it vegetable-focused, seasonal and “simple.” For example, the first meal will be offer the restaurant's typical Midlands-Southern fare and open with small vegetable dishes, followed up with a wood-grilled pork loin over new potatoes and a lemon pork jus and, after, dessert.
Elliott detailed that the restaurant’s head bartender David Adedkoun will also likely offer a featured drink to pair.
“It’s always a struggle to eat out at nice restaurants (as a restaurant worker) because you’re not the demographic they’re going for,” he said. “Most restaurants I’ve been part of is ‘how much can we get for this?’ and ours is ‘how little can we charge?’”
Dessert
Restaurant Week Columbia is back
Looking for an excuse to treat yourself? Restaurant Week Columbia is coming later this month to give you just that.
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association’s annual event is between Oct. 14-24. In typical fashion, the idea is that diners head en masse to local eateries, often of an upscale mode (but not always) and get a deal on a special menu for dining in or takeout.
As of Oct. 4, the registration for participating restaurants was open, but the site had a fair number of options trickled in already. Main Street’s Bourbon is offering a yet-to-be-released three course meal menu for $35; Hall’s Chophouse is following suit, but at $60; and Blue Marlin is offering a takeout four-person family meal for $55. Others like Hampton Street Vineyard and Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse were committed, but had yet to supply details.
More info can be found at restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/columbia/.