Table Crumbs: Three essential Midlands foods and a new chef at Jake's in Five Points

Editor’s note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week’s serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.

Hors D'oeuvre

Primal priced — West Columbia’s local grocery and ready-to-eat meal purveyor, Primal Gourmet, is putting on a seven course, drink-paired meal on Nov. 12. It’s a limited, upscale affair that is focused on sourcing local ingredients, with the producers on hand to talk about the goods. It’s something of a rockstar line up as well, with Andy Haddock, former beloved Terra bartender, helping with the drinks; and chef and Primal owner Greg Martin leading the food. Local chef Pierce Bowers will be one of the folks providing some of the goods. The kicker? Only 25 tickets are being sold at $249 a pop. They went on sale Oct. 14, so act quick.

Best in SC — Former Post and Courier food critic Hanna Raskin has since ventured out on her own, through digital news/communications/tech company Substack’s local newsletter initiative. This week’s iteration of her newsletter includes a hearty rave for Columbia Indian restaurant Persis Biryani Indian Mexican Grill. She chronicled how the former Mexican restaurant became “South Carolina's best Indian restaurant.”

Main Course

Three dishes: Co-author of “Taste The State”, SC Chef Ambassador highlights essential Midlands food

In last week’s issue of Free Times, I talked with University of South Carolina professor David Shields about his and chef Kevin Mitchell’s recently released book “Taste the State.”

The book is the first of its kind, the authors posited, and delves deeply into the state’s food history. The idea was to canvas and identify the most essential foods in South Carolina’s history, from barbecue to asparagus and chicken bog.

“We pretty much had a list of ingredients and dishes we wanted to write about… initially we came in over 100,” said Mitchell, who is also a South Carolina Chef Ambassador, the state-sponsored culinary promotion effort.

In a follow up interview, Mitchell discussed with Free Times three of the most significant Midlands dishes featured in the book. It helps highlight a somewhat enigmatic aspect of the state's food culture.

As part of Free Times food issue in May, local chefs Jessica Shillato and Kristian Niemi struggled — and scoffed, in Niemi’s case — at a question asking them to point to a description of Midlands or Columbia cuisine.

“If you went back and tried to identify a single cooking style of Columbia, it would go back to Dutch Fork cooking,” Niemi said. “But that cuisine got obliterated, and just, you know, pushed to the side as the area grew.”

While Mitchell and Shields’ book “Taste the State” may not fully give a definition for the city’s cuisine, their work gives at least a few crumbs of what influenced where we are today — as amorphous as that is.

Mitchell highlighted the Dutch Fork pumpkin, sorghum and red chicken stew as three of the standout Midlands foods included in the book. He’s worked with both sorghum and the pumpkin before, noting their unique aspects.

The red chicken stew is a dish that is particularly unique to the Midlands.

In “Taste the State,” the authors write that the dish arose as an alternative to those who didn’t care for chicken bog’s rice. The dish arose from Sumter and features chicken, hard cooked eggs, potatoes and a bottle of ketchup — though you may want to update the ketchup for the times, the book suggests.

Sorghum is a dynamic ingredient, something that can be used in everything from a dressing to whiskey to biscuits. Meanwhile, Mitchell utilized the pumpkin in a soup and noted its roots in Native American food culture, which can often be overlooked compared to other notable influencers, like African and English.

“When you talk about ingredients, we don’t necessarily talk about or equate those things coming from the Native American,” he said. “When we talk about southern food and the specific regions of SC, we kind of look over the contributions that come to us from the native Americans.”

Mitchell will also be in Columbia for a series of events this week, both in promotion for his book. On Oct. 30, he will spend the afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. at a book signing at the South Carolina State Museum, while that evening he will play co-chef to a Farm to Table Production Harvest dinner with Bourbon/Black Rooster's Niemi.

“Taste The State” Harvest Dinner

Oct. 30. 6:30 p.m. $105. City Roots. 1005 Airport Boulevard. f2tproductions.com

Dessert

New chef at Jake’s on Devine brings an inspired menu to Five Points

Popular college bar Jake’s, on the Five Points end of Devine Street, always had a surprisingly good food offering, despite what its locale might suggest.

Five Points bars are typically known for modest-at-best bar grub and not much more, but Jake’s had a farm-to-table kitchen known as Ripper’s, led by Joe Cardinale. Cardinale now runs Enzo’s Deli and Enzo’s Spuntino, two Italian deli-style shops, and left Jake’s amid the pandemic.

With Cardinale’s departure, it opened the door for a new hire and a new focus. Jake’s owner Jon Sears hired Josie Orellana, a chef with stints at local spots like Saluda’s, Menkoi Ramen House, and leading kitchens at two houses in USC’s Greek Village.

Orellana’s menu brings offerings that are certainly atypical for Five Points bar scene. It’s a “Spanish-fusion street food” menu, she wrote in an email. The options include three sandwiches, mandu (Korean dumplings), arepas, tacos and a brunch menu with french toast, pupusas and more.

“I use all of my experiences, whether it be from what I grew up eating, what I got in from my travels to/living in culturally different place, or from my foster family, to make Jake's menu,” Orellana said.