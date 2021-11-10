Table Crumbs: NoMa Warehouse food vendor details, beer updates and indoor dining

Editor’s note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week’s serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.
Hors D'oeuvre
Cheesy euphoria — Late last month, the budding fast-casual chain I Heart Mac & Cheese officially opened in Northeast Columbia. It’s a cheese-centric operation, as its name suggests, with “made-to-order macaroni and cheese and grilled cheese” being their specialty. The Columbia location opened on Sept. 22 and is at 1033 Roberts Branch Parkway.
Truly, sadly — Beloved West Columbia barbecue joint True BBQ is temporarily closed, according to a Facebook post on their page. The restaurant is considered one of the top smoked meat joints around the city — they claim to have the best hash and rice around, for instance. The post offered that diners "stay tuned for our reopening details." Here's to hoping it's soon.
Suds News — Beer drinks rejoice, as some of the busiest spots in town have more seating underway. On Devine Street Craft and Draft, one of Columbia’s craft beer trail blazers, is well underway with renovating its back patio. At the same time, the snug and typically very busy Columbia Craft Brewing Company has set a tentative January date for its rooftop bar opening. Meanwhile, local beer aficionados can start to get a sense of what the upcoming Peak Drift Brewing is all about, with the Smoked microbrewery/smoked meat shop/oyster bar opening on Main Street (which is led by the same brewer and owners as Peak Drift.)
Five Points blooming — In last week’s Free times Food and Dining newsletter, I detailed some of the various openings happening around town. Five Points Association’s Katy Renfroe reminded me of even more happening, specifically in the college neighborhood. She detailed that six restaurants are slated to open before the end of the year. Those included have been mentioned before, but include a burger bar; boba tea shop; ice cream spot and more.
Main Course
NOMA Warehouse debuts food hall; details lineup
In September, the owner of the relatively new NoMa Warehouse announced it would launch a food hall-like concept.
The plan was to pair food with its market-like space filled with vendors and coworkers. At the same time, the idea was to help draw a walking crowd from the surrounding Cottontown neighborhood which has relatively spare dining options — though The War Mouth, Rambo Fat Cat Biscuits, Al Amir on Main all are well established options nearby.
Now, two months later, the food hall is in full swing; with a confirmed slate of vendors that are sure to be recognizable to frequent diners at the area’s mobile food stops. Mexican purveyors La Cochinita, Soda City standards Street Thai Food and longtime favorite Mary’s Arepa are the first trio to fill what owner Beth Lawson has dubbed The Loading Dock at NoMa Warehouse.
“People have liked it and we’re definitely trying to get the word out. Definitely excited about lunch,” she said. “I think people are excited about it.”
NoMa Warehouse will offer lunch, dinner and a weekly Sunday brunch. Lawson said the three vendors are confirmed through the end of the year and that local pasta purveyor Dorsia Pasta Co., run by Bryan Pierce Bowers (formerly of Lula Drake and Black Rooster), may launch a small outpost at the warehouse as well, next year.
The vendors will sometimes overlap to offer up more than one option during a service, which will largely be based around each vendor’s availability, she explained.
The warehouse is launching the effort at the onset of the colder part of the year, which Lawson said she was uncertain how it would affect the warehouse. They’ve added outdoor heaters in an effort to combat it, a common tactic around the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s sort of our vision to have people come and work and shop and eat and hang out,” Lawson said. “It’s really cool to see it happening.”
Dessert
smallSUGAR reopens (limited) indoor dining
The owners of smallSUGAR detailed last week that their trendy bakery/cafe is reopening to limited indoor dining seating.
It’s a significant move on multiple fronts, as the eatery is one of the most esteemed mid-priced spots in Columbia, but, more importantly, has closed its dining room throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic. That’s over 18 months.
They announced the move in a Nov. 5 Instagram post, which detailed that “seating inside is very limited and is first come, first served.”
The owners made the call "after discussing with the team and closely tracking the COVID numbers here in SC," the post reads. "We feel comfortable allowing for some inside dining."
The restaurant also has a fair number of outdoor patio spots with heaters nearby and, the post explained, they hoped to expand their indoor seating further — if cases continue to decline.
smallSUGAR owners Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins have played it very safe — particularly compared to the rest of city and state, which was one of the first to reopen in the nation.
Along with the yet-to-reopen Baan Sawan and a handful of others, smallSUGAR's indoor dining was one of the last remaining indoor dining restrictions in the city — outside of masking and other similar types of policies.
To further illustrate, the sister restaurant Il Focolare, Cottontown’s pizzeria, reopened for indoor dining in July, but only for vaccinated persons. They’re currently the only Columbia restaurant mandating diners show proof (Main Street’s Lula Drake Wine Parlour requires vaccinations, but does so on an honor system.)