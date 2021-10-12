Table Crumbs: F2T turns 10, Smoked teases menu and Always Original Bakery opens

Editor’s note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week’s serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.

Hors D’oeuvre

Java Juice Cafe — The popular juice food truck Java Juice Cafe, which is a regular at the Soda City Market, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in the Vista, ColaDaily reported last week. Owners Carlos and Amanda Dawkins are filling the vacant Vista Nutrition spot, which closed after about eight months in business. Mark it as another win for Soda City as a business incubator.

Prost! — Bierkeller Columbia made its long-awaited return to the Riverfront Park on Oct. 12 for its beer garden events. It was owner Scott Burgess’ first major event at the river since the pandemic had scuttled them and he took them on a smaller, roving nature. Burgess previously told Free Times he was plotting to open a brick-and-mortar for his brewery operation.

Hazelwood Brewing — The well respected Lexington brewery Hazelwood Brewing announced last week that its renovated beer garden was open. It’s a big development for the neighborhood brewing operation that has been a hit since opening in 2019.

Always Open — Always Original Bakery on West Columbia’s Meeting Street opened last week. The bakery is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays. Always Original specializes in cakes and artisan breads, its owners told Free Times in June.

Main Course

Farm to Table, GrowFoodSC turn 10

For 10 years, Columbia’s local food movement has grown and, in many ways, mirrored the growth of two organizations focused on just that.

This month, Farm to Table Productions and GrowFood Carolina are celebrating their decade-long runs in operation and as advocates for local food. To commemorate it, the two are hosting one of F2T’s signature harvest dinners with an all-star cast of Columbia chefs collaborating together on the meal.

“It kind of feels like we all need it and need to see each other's faces and be together and do something to celebrate,” said Vanessa Driscoll Bialobreski, F2T’s co-founder. “We’re happy that we can and we’re still surviving and doing what we can do and create experiences outdoors based around local food and chefs.”

F2T is best known locally for their dinners events, which bring together diners at the City Roots farm near the Jim Hamilton Airport.

F2T’s events are almost all focused on local foods and feature local culinary talents in it. Bialobreski detailed that her hope when starting the company was to highlight both of those aspects.

“I hope that’s what we have done,” she said. “It's been more of us answering our own internal community’s needs and also providing some culinary experiences.”

The venue is another local food twist, as City Roots has been a prominent supplier of microgreens to local restaurants and the events, and the most common venue.

Owner Eric McClam asserted the events have helped him showcase his greens and that the events’ growth over time reflects local food interest growing in Columbia.

“We were fortunate to get into the earlier side of (it),” he said. “I felt there was something fun and different and meaningful.”

Meanwhile, GrowFood Carolina, part of Charleston advocacy organization the Coastal Conservation League, is also turning 10. That wing of the organization started a decade ago to help connect local farmers to sales channels, which can be difficult and arduous to break into, said Anthony Mirisciotta, GrowFood’s general manager.

Through its “food hubs,” Grow Food provides a middle ground for both farmers and buyers, he explained. It now sells between $10,000 and $20,000 in local produce a year to various buyers.

Over time, the organization has expanded beyond Charleston and into other parts of the state. Mirisiciotta said that Columbia was the organization’s fastest-growing market and that they work with local farmers, restaurants and distributors like Senn Bros., Watsonia and Motor Supply Co. Bistro.

“From my perspective looking at the last few years, I have seen a lot more demand come up in Columbia,” Mirisciotta said of the local food movement in the Midlands.

The two organizations' Oct. 18 anniversary dinner is sold out, with a waitlist for openings. The lineup includes a who’s who of local chefs, including Terra’s Mike Davis, Craft and Draft’s Ros Graverson, F2T’s/Bourbon/Black Rooster’s Kristian Niemi, Dorsia Pasta Co.’s Pierce Bowers, plus others like former Motor Supply cook Tess Lee Snipes and the Motor's current chef Wes Fulmer.

Bialobreski detailed that the hefty chef lineup is actually less than they had for their five-year anniversary. The idea is to have it be a collaboration among the chefs, without any of them taking “ownership” of a single dish.

“It’s more about them getting together and having a good time, using the food they all love the most,” she said.

Dessert

Smoked teases menu ahead of opening

The very anticipated Smoked oyster bar, smoked meat and microbrewery on Main Street teased its menu this week.

The Middleton family have renovated much of the 1600 block of Main Street and are opening a North Main mega-brewery. While sans prices, the menu does give a hefty amount of insight of the customer that they are going for.

As its concept suggest, the menu includes oysters prepared a variety of ways — smoked, chargrilled, raw and more; a handful of small plates like a seafood dip, meat and cheese board and a crab and avocado salad; and main plates that include a Blackberry Trinity (which includes smoked pork tenderloin, crispy pork belly and sausage, with smoked blackberry barbecue, jalapeno cream corn and local vegetables), a Rockefeller Ravioli, and a Smoke Portobello Steak.

Additionally, the menu offers beef, including Japanese A5 Wagyu, served on 450-degree Himalayan salt block. It also details that Mike Ellis, who is the top chef at their nearby restaurant The Grand, is heading up Smoked as well.

Scott Middleton, whose children Greg and Sarah co-own the restaurant, had previously said the restaurant would open this month. The restaurant will have brunch, lunch and dinner services.