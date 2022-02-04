Table Crumbs: 2 new restaurants open, USC will host finals of televised food competition

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.

Hors D'oeuvres

It's a (wo)man's world: When you step into Drip in Five Points on Monday morning (between 10 to 2), you'll find someone new behind the bar serving up something different — cupcakes. Charming Cupcakes will be taking over the kitchen this Monday, Feb. 7 as a part of Drip's continuing "Season of Women" series, where instead of serving up Drip's typical menu, women owned restaurants and businesses take over the kitchen and sell their own products.

Primal Gourmet pivots: Late last month, owners of the local, healthy meal-prepping service announced on social media that they would be temporarily halting operations, citing supply chain issues and other pandemic-related issues. Less than a week later Primal is back in operation — sort of. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it would reopen this month and it also announced a $150 four course shellfish and white wine dinner. For more information on the event, check out the group's Facebook page here.

Main Course

The University of South Carolina's McCutchen House will be the host location of The Final Table, the final stage of televised food competition World Food Championships, in late April, the university announced in a press conference Feb. 4.

USC will be the first university in World Food Championships' eight year history and the first in the state of South Carolina to host the organization's final competition — a weekend event that will crown a final winning chef from 10 finalists.

"It's no secret that South Carolina is great in its hospitality. We know that because we live here and now it's a great time for us to showcase that and to showcase Columbia," said Robin Dipietro, the director of the school's College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management.

The World Food Championship main event featured chefs and cooking competition teams from 40 states and five countries. Participants competed in various categories, with the winners of each category now finalists in the Final Table event.

Participants in the Final Table event include chefs from North Carolina and Texas, as well as the youngest chef ever to win, 18-year-old Ethan Nguyen.

The 10 winners from the main event will meet at McCutchen House on April 30 and May 1 to compete for the $100,000 prize. They will make dishes in three categories and the winning dish will be added to the McCutchen House menu permanently.

McCutchen House is a restaurant located on the university's campus and operates during the spring and fall semesters for students in the hospitality and tourism program to gain hands-on experience.

Mike McCloud, the CEO of World Food Championships, said the university's hospitality program, along with the help of the Capital City/Lake Murray Country Tourism group, drew the organization to choose it for their location.

The tourism group invited the World Food Championships organization to host the event in the area and later landed on the university. During the weekend competition, the group will coordinate showing the chefs around the area, showing them popular spots like the Riverbanks Zoo and Lake Murray.

While the competition takes place, a free event featuring live entertainment and food will be held at Boyd Plaza and will be an opportunity for community members to meet the competing chefs.

Dessert

Two new restaurants opened up in the Columbia area this week — Boku Kitchen and Saloon in the Vista and Chubby's Burgers and Brewhouse in Blythewood.

Boku, a pan-Asian restaurant, from Publico's Mike Duganier and his late business partner Robert "Bob" McCarthy, opened Wednesday night for a soft opening. The spot is now open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on weekends, with the bar closing an hour later.

The spot features popular Asian dishes like spicy potstickers and edamame and unique cocktails like the tokyo mule, a spin on the classic moscow mule and featuring gin and saké. There's also a dish honoring the late co-owner named General Bob's S&S Chicken.

With this opening, and the recent announcement of a new Publico coming to the BullStreet District, Duganier will have a presence in three of Columbia's most popular entertainment and dining districts — the Vista, Five Points and the ever-growing BullStreet District.

"Boku was something that we talked about about for four or five years and we felt this is the right space. There’s a lot of great Asian or Korean restaurants in Columbia, but this atmosphere and design, the edginess. I don’t think that’s in Columbia. It’s just a really, really sexy restaurant," Duganier told the Free Times in a previous interview.

Chubby's Burgers and Brewhouse opened held a soft open Thursday night and holds its official opening Friday at 3 p.m. and will feature music from local country music artist Adam Church at 7 p.m.

Owners of the burger spot, who started operations as a food truck at the beginning of the pandemic, made the announcement last month that they would be taking over the location once filled by McNulty's Taproom in Blythewood.

Owner Chris Sarant has worked as a private chef in Charleston and decided to open up the food truck after losing his retail job to the pandemic. His family, including his teenage daughters, help him run the new spot and leaving a legacy for them is important to Sarant.

The spot is one of the first locally-owned places to solely serve smash burgers and will have 25 beers on tap.

“The fact that one day, possibly, my grandkids could eat my burgers. After I’m gone, maybe my restaurant will still be around. Who knows? I just want to have something to be remembered by,” Sarant told the Free Times in an earlier interview.

Chubby's Burgers is open at 420 McNulty St. Blythewood, S.C. until around 11 p.m. this weekend. Boku is in Columbia's Vista at 916 Gervais St.