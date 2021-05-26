Summer Guide 2021: Three summer bites at new(ish) Columbia restaurants

While COVID-19 battered the local restaurant industry, a handful of new businesses shook off the conditions and made their debut.

With vaccinations continuing, there may be no better time than now to check out a few of the restaurants that opened amid the pandemic. From coffee and pancakes to Peruvian tapas, there’s something for everyone.

But don’t stop here. There are plenty of new spots opening up, seemingly every week. For instance, the forthcoming Toasty Hot Spot and Sound Bites Eatery are both coming to meet your grab-and-go breakfast and lunch needs.

Breakfast: Blueberry Pancakes from 27 Pancakes and Coffee from Azalea Coffee Bar

$9 pancake. $4.50 oat milk latte. 2700 Devine St.

In April, Brittany Koester’s coffee shop opened on Devine Street. It came after years spent running the local cocktail-and-coffee catering business, 72 Company. At times, Koester would do pop-ups in a charming trailer around Columbia, but availability was a far cry from a regular coffee shop.

I’ve had consistently solid experiences picking up coffee from the shop, sticking to lattes, from an oat milk latte to a rosemary one, but they’ve all been well balanced. The taste of the espresso always manages to shine, and any sweet additives don’t overwhelm.

Starting last week, Koester began partnering with local pancake food truck 27 Pancakes for a dynamic pairing at Azalea. While fine details are still being worked out, the tentative plan is to have 27 Pancakes have at least a weekly stop for a breakfast/brunch service outside the coffee shop’s doors.

I stopped by for the first scheduled pop-up and ordered the blueberry pancakes, a side of bacon and picked up an oat milk latte. The pancakes were a great midmorning treat. Not too thick as to be dry, nor too thin, they came with a covering of blueberries bursting on the top.

Lunch: French Apple Pie and the #1 Tartine from The Hideout in Weco.

$6.80 for tartine. $4.95 for apple pie. 118 State St., West Columbia.

Laurent Prescelti, best known from the downtown spot Crêpes & Croissants, opened his West Columbia cafe and coffee shop in January. Located along the suddenly bustling State Street, it’s a cozy cafe with a small amount of seating.

He slings a bevvy of tartines, avocado toasts and tasty pastries. It’s seemingly been a quick hit, coming into an area where the closest independent coffee shop (without crossing the river) is Piecewise Coffee, further down State Street into Cayce.

Recently, I tried Prescelti’s #1 Tartine on toasted sourdough. It comes topped with a layer of fig jam, brie, bacon and microgreens. It’s a simple dish but nails it texturally, and the flavor contrasts well. The jam lends sweetness. The brie is buttery, creamy and savory, and the bacon is salty and crunchy.

To go doubly indulgent, I paired that with the French Apple Pie, a delectable take on an open-faced apple pie. It’s indulgently sweet, with beautiful layers of apples. It’s a great way to fill out what would be a light, but fulfilling (and sweet) lunch.

Dinner: Tapas from Ratio

$5-$18. 566 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin.

Yes, it’s in Elgin. Yes, it’s worth the drive.

The former chef at Hendrix, Javier Uriarte staked out on his own in the Northeast in September 2020. The result is Ratio, a name he came up with to point to his belief that a restaurant’s service, food and atmosphere need to be in harmony. Based on my first visit, he’s hitting damn close to the mark.

Housed in the former location of Veranda Grill, a short-lived high-end steakhouse, the interior is minimalist and welcoming. The food, a smattering of small plates across a variety of prices, is Peruvian focused, diving in fully to the background he hinted at with his menus at Hendrix. Ceviche, Chaufa de Carne (a Peruvian fried rice) and Pollo a la Brasa are all on the menu, while other upscale dishes like Beef Tartare and Raw Oysters are there, too.

The bar program is helmed by Grant McCloskey, who previously led the Vista lounge. McCloskey slings a wide range of cocktails, using a variety of spirits, sticking to the Peruvian focus as well. He has an entire cocktail list dedicated to pisco, which he admits has debated origins, but all their offerings hail from Peru.

So the summer bite? It's hard to go wrong here, but I’d recommend trying out Uriarte’s tacos, whichever variation he has on hand, and the Pollo a la Brasa, the deliciously charred chicken that comes with crispy potatoes and a tidy slaw-like salad to keep things fresh.