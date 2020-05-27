Many aspects of normal summer enjoyment are disrupted right now. And it’s unclear when exactly we might get all the way back to famously hot business as usual.

But there’s at least one classic summertime thing you can still do in 2020: You can eat the hell out of some ice cream. And honestly, don’t you need the decadent comfort food more than ever right now? I know I do.

Below are a selection of Columbia-area options, comprising both classic and more recently arriving options, and featuring several that are perfect for taking your dessert to go, in case you’re not ready to lick a cone around your fellow Soda Citizens.

Grill Marks

711 Gervais St. facebook.com/marksburgerscolumbia.

Grill Marks has a shake bar at the end of their bar. And, as that would lead you to expect, the Columbia location of this burger chain serves some mighty fine spun beverages, whether spiked with alcohol or not.

Kaminsky’s Dessert Café

930 Gervais St. kaminskys.com.

Outpost of the popular Charleston sweets bar is back open for limited indoor seating and carryout Monday through Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Known for gourmet. milkshakes, in particular for spiking the yummy beverages with alcohol.

Pelican’s SnoBalls

pelicanssnoballs.com

Beloved in the Midlands for serving up a prismic array of colors and flavors of New Orleans-style shaved ice from Bahama Mama and Blue Bubble Gum to Plum and Pomegranate — this chain has several local locations.

Scoopy Doo

803-765-6999

Attached to Drip Coffee in Five Points. Currently, the sister shop to this purveyor of finely crafted gelato and sorbetto is selling it to-go by the pint or quart.

Sweet Cream Company

627 Main St. sweetcreamcompany.com.

Known for unorthodox (but delicious) flavors and using local and organic ingredients, this downtown Columbia spot with the ever-rotating selection (Blueberry Basil and Local Goat Cheese with Agave Walnuts are on the list right now) is back open with normal hours, and is offering pre-packed to-go options for those looking to enjoy ice cream at home.

Rita’s

800 Lady St. 803-200-3639. ritasice.com.

Pennsylvania chain specializing in frozen custard has a location in the Vista.

Rush’s

rushs.net

Long-standing local burger chain serves up a variety of soft-serve-based treats, including cones, shakes and sundaes (with the option to make them “royal”).

Zesto/Angelo’s/ Rosewood Dairy Bar

zestowestcolumbia.com. Zesto on Forest Drive (803-782-4454). Zesto Angelo’s on North Main Street (803-786-7968). Rosewood Dairy Bar (803-252-1662)

The tangled web of ownership surrounding these local businesses with similar menus is too much to go into in this brief space, but they are all favorite spots for old-school cold treats, such as dipped cones.

The Baked Bear

631 Harden St. facebook.com/thebakedbearcolumbia.

Five Points location of the chain specializing in outlandish and outsized ice cream sandwiches is back open for carryout and delivery.

+2 Summer Guide 2020 — Parks: Enjoy Columbia's outdoor areas responsibly This time of year, no matter what’s going on in the world, people will always want to get outside.

Summer Guide 2020 — Fireworks: Be safe lighting up at home As has been a Free Times Summer Guide tradition in recent years, this is normally the place where I’d tell you to “leave it to the pros” when …