Summer Guide 2020 — Food: Eat outside (at the restaurant or at home)

Most summers, assuming the city’s vaunted heat hasn’t set in yet, Columbians would be racing to hit restaurants and spend time on their patios.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to stretch on, that situation is obviously complicated. Restaurants began reopening on May 4 for outdoor seating and May 11 for partial indoor dining.

But not all have embraced the opportunity to return just yet. High-profile spots like Lula Drake Wine Parlour, The War Mouth, Motor Supply Co. Bistro and others have yet to green-light a full reopening. Some consumer surveys show that diners are still pensive, as well — restaurant sales management company Toast finds that only 16 percent of people have no reservations about eating out at the moment.

In light of these uncertain and ever-shifting circumstances, Free Times offers several outdoor-and carryout-friendly dishes, perfect to enjoy on a restaurant’s patio or deck, or to bring home and enjoy in your own outside area. For a more comprehensive selection of restaurants offering takeout and on-premise options, check out the list we continue to update at free-times.com.

Shrimp Po-Boy at Granby Grill

$10. 612 Whaley St., Suite C. 803-834-6717. facebook.com/thegranbygrill.

Granby Grill cook and owner Kipp Shives spent some time in his career working in popular dive bar The Whig’s kitchen, and the food at his new restaurant makes the connection clear. Shive’s Shrimp Po-Boy comes with a handful of small fried shrimp that are slathered in melted pepper jack cheese and a Cajun-ish house sauce.

When interviewed by Free Times about opening Granby Grill, Shives said he wanted the spot to be a “greasy spoon,” emulating old-school diners. If this sandwich is any indication, he’s well on his way.

Mushroom Pizza at Il Focolare Pizzeria

$18. 2150 Sumter St. 803-563-5052. ilfocolarepizzeria.com.

After an initial fling with white sauce pizzas as a kid, I’ve pretty much sworn off them since. I too often found them in the disappointing form of a chicken alfredo pie. The white sauce was little more than overwhelmingly rich cream that was then topped with dried out chicken and mediocre gobs of cheese.

Then, weeks ago, I tried Il Focolare’s Mushroom Pizza. It’s topped with roasted mushrooms, mozzarella, chives and fresh herbs, and underneath it all is a deliciously rich, yet light enough white sauce. If mushrooms aren’t your jam (they weren’t mine for some time), then seek out the plain White Pizza as an alternative.

Butterbean Falafel at Motor Supply Co. Bistro

$29 (serving for two). 920 Gervais St. 803-256-6687. motorsupplycobistro.com.

Chef Wes Fulmer has launched a carryout family meal program at his Vista fine dining icon, with two-person or four-person options. The Butterbean Falafel meal is an affordable splurge for those who may typically avoid Motor Supply due its fine dining prices, clocking in at under $15, it offers up plenty of food for the buck, and it’s a steal from Fulmer’s kitchen, where a meal for one can easily run near $30, before drinks or sides.

While the side salad accompaniment is nothing to write home about, the falafel certainly is worthwhile. It takes the form of two large seared falafel patties topped with a pat of tomato jam and curried cashews that are served on a bed of chickpea hummus. A side of cucumber and dill tzatziki pairs with the falafel well, offering up a bright counter to the pleasantly mushy main.

Breakfast Sandwich Assortment at Drip Coffee

$5.50-$9.70. 729 Saluda Ave. 803-661-9545. dripcolumbia.com.

Known for its litany of pour-over coffee selections, Sean McCrossin’s Drip coffee shops in Five Points and on Main Street also dish out some of the top egg and biscuit sandwiches in town. The Main Street location has yet to reopen, but the Five Points spot has been slowly returning to business and is currently doing to-go orders and allowing people to hang out in its minimal outdoor area.

One of the sandwich standouts is the Roasted Tomato Biscuit, with mozzarella and egg, and the option to add prosciutto. Don’t feel like the prosciutto is a necessity either, as the roasted tomatoes are saucy and bring a sweetly acidic touch to the sandwich. When paired with a fresh cup of coffee, it’s tough to beat — and perfect as a grab-and-go option before your morning commute.

