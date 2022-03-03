South Carolina Philharmonic brings back food and wine event after two year break

After a two year break because of the pandemic, the South Carolina Philharmonic is bringing back its signature food and wine tasting event in late March.

The event, Tasting Notes, features more than a dozen local restaurants — from downtown's Bourbon to Elgin's Ratio — which serve samples of their food at the event which are then paired with different wines. The money raised, through tickets and also a silent auction at the event, goes to support the Philharmonic's education and outreach efforts.

The event is on March 28 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

"I’m looking forward to be able to do an event like this after not being able to do an event like this for so long. (Last year) we just simply donated items that they could auction off, but that’s just not as much fun as seeing 500 people,” said Kristian Niemi, who owns both Bourbon and Black Rooster which will both be at the event.

As arts organizations have largely returned to regular programming, this event follows the greater trend of life returning to normal as COVID-19 cases across the state wane.

The event will take place at the South Carolina State Museum and tickets for the event will cost $125, a slight increase from years past. The event will also have a more limited capacity than in pre-COVID years — where it used to be open to 700 people, tickets will now be capped at 450 to allow for social distancing.

"Even though our ticket count is lower, the caliber of everything else is staying the same. We raised the ticket price just a little bit, but we’re still having just as many restaurants and just as many wineries," said Robin Hallyburton, the Philharmonic's development and deputy director.

The organization has raised nearly $65,000 each year since the event's inception eight years ago, totaling close to $400,000. The event has a history of selling out and is popular with Columbia locals because of its lengthy history and charitable cause.

"We love seeing all our other restaurant friends and managers and chefs at the event and so it’s fun to kind of catch up with them and taste everything that they’ve done and it’s our core Columbia group of customers that attend it, so we see a lot of familiar faces so it’s nice to see them,” said Motor Supply Company Bistro's owner Eddie Wales.

Tickets for the event are available at scphilharmonic.com.