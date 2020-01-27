South Carolina’s 2020 Chef Ambassadors are an eclectic bunch this year — representing a culinary institute, a lunch-and breakfast restaurant and some fine dining favorites.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced the four awardees at a press conference on Monday afternoon. They are:
- Chef Kevin Mitchell, chef instructor at the Culinary Institute of Charleston
- Chef Raffaele Dall'Erta of Hamptons, a fine-dining American-Italian restaurant in Sumter
- Chef Jason Tufts of Malia's, a chef-owned fine dining restaurant in Aiken
- Chef Jamie Daskalis of Johnny D's Waffles and Benedicts in Myrtle Beach
"Chef Ambassadors bring to the table a skill set that most people can only imagine: blending and balancing flavors and textures that create memorable dining, an important part of tourism," McMaster states in a press release.
At the Jan. 27 conference, McMaster posited that the chefs were part of the reason South Carolina has grown over the last 20 years.
"There's something that's attracting people and keeping them here and making them happy," he said. "This entire industry, all these skills and all this talent are a great part of it."
The four chefs will represent South Carolina in special events, food festivals and other media events. Last year, that included events at the Charleston Wine and Food Festival, as well as cooking at the James Beard House in New York City and at the Bon Appétit test kitchen, among other spots, detailed Duane Parish, director of South Carolina's Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
"As this program has evolved, we have continued to explore and pursue new ways to showcase South Carolina culinary talent," he shared.
No Columbia chefs were named this year, after Spotted Salamander owner and chef Jessica Shillato was an honoree last year, and Kitwanda “Kiki” Cyrus of Kiki's Chicken and Waffles was an ambassador in 2018.
Shillato describes her ambassador experience as "a lot of fun, a lot of hard work." She says it was impactful to be partnered with other top chefs like Marc Collins of Circa 1886 in Charleston.
"It was really cool and unexpected, I'm from a little old cafe in little old Columbia," she offers.