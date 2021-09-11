Some Columbia restaurant owners welcome new mask mandate

Columbia restaurant owners are largely in support of mask mandates recently passed in the city and adjacent towns, saying recent COVID-19 spikes are likely to blame for a recent downturns in business.

The city’s 30-day mask mandate went into effect Sept. 8 and requires masks in most indoor gathering places, and the return to the restrictions Columbia let lapse in May is prompting some owners to re-establish COVID-19 policies they had previously enacted or shift other plans. Cayce and West Columbia also passed similar mask mandates, theirs going into effect on Sept. 10 and lasting for 60 days.

These moves come as South Carolina remains mired in one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country. On Sept. 10, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,917 new cases and 99 deaths. On Sept. 9, the department reported 3,466 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths.

“There was nothing surprising about (the mask mandates). I think both are extremely valid, welcome both of ’em honestly,” said Phill Blair, the owner of the popular bars in Columbia (The Whig) and West Columbia (WECO Bottle and Biergarten).

While Blair’s businesses haven’t been requiring customers to wear masks, employees had been to put themselves and customers at ease. He had been mulling bringing back indoor seating at WECO in the near future, but said that’s no longer in the cards with these developments.

Blair was uncertain whether the mandates would have a strong impact on his businesses, but believed they would likely give “people pause.”

The new messaging on these policies, largely centered around helping local hospitals avoid worsening a trying ICU bed shortage, helps, he said.

When mask mandates were last enforced by restaurants, confrontations between staff and customers were routine stories. Blair said that took a “serious toll” on some workers, and he wouldn’t ask his workers to have aggressive confrontations.

“We’re not going to put ourselves in harms way again to enforce masks," Blair explained. "We had nine months of it and it was horrible it took a serious toll on people. All we can do is put signs up, tell people you need to wear masks."

At downtown Columbia’s Hampton Street Vineyard, co-owner Chelsea Carrier said they’ve reinstated several COVID-19 measures in the last month and, with the new mask mandate, instituted more. The eatery once again began requiring masks for all workers, regardless of vaccination status when not eating or drinking and temperature checks about a month ago. Starting Sept. 10, began seating only every other table in the restaurant.

After doing quite well from April to June, the restaurant has seen a downturn in business recently, Carrier said. Initially, she reasoned that it could have to do with the notorious summertime downturn in Columbia’s dining scene as many regular customers head to other cities on trips.

But, as she has become more hesitant to eat out and instead opt for take out, Carrier came to believe that the increasingly poor COVID-19 situation in the state could be partly to blame.

She was uncertain whether the mask mandate would have a strong impact on business, but thought it could lead to less dine-in and, conversely, more support in other avenues.

“What we saw from last year, Columbia really rallies around supporting restaurants and local businesses,” Carrier said.

In Five Points, Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe owner Ricky Mollohan said he was optimistic that the mask mandate would have a positive impact. His eatery had already been mandating masks for workers and operating with reduced capacity.

Any positive effect would be a boon for Mollohan, as he reported a marked downturn in business across the last three weeks.

His restaurant had 35 orders on a recent Wednesday night, down from a typical 80 to 100. After a local food blogger posted about their woes, they rebounded with a strong showing the following night. But that presents its own problems, Mollohan said, like when his restaurant is at capacity in the mid-evening, leaving him unable to accommodate some potential diners.

He speculated that the recently passed mask mandate would make those who are hesitant to dine out feel more at ease, adding that it would help with setting the restaurant’s day-to-day plans.

“It gives me a little security that we can get closer to pegging the expected number of dine-in, which has to remain the priority,” he said. “Then we can therefore stick to more of, ‘This our takeout policy, this is how many we sit outside.’”