Some Columbia restaurant owners are pessimistic labor woes will change soon

On May 6, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced he would terminate the state’s participation in any pandemic-related federal unemployment benefit programs.

The reasoning cited for the move zeroed in on what has become a frequent explanation from the 25 other states that made similar moves: People need to get back to work, and the benefits were a deterrent. In a press release announcing the move, which went into effect on June 30, McMaster was quoted saying as much.

“South Carolina’s businesses have borne the brunt of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those that have survived … now face an unprecedented labor shortage.”

The move has been met backlash for perhaps missing the point.

Many industries have faced, and continue to face, steep labor shortages. Among the worst and most widely visible is the shortage in the restaurant industry. In Columbia, some restaurants have nixed service on certain days or closed altogether.

But some have argued the industry’s poor working conditions with low pay and benefits are a larger cause than COVID-19 unemployment measures.

The problem is far from local. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics detailed that in May employment is down about 12 percent from pre-pandemic numbers. That comes out to the tune of roughly 1.5 million jobs.

Industry magazine QSR details that the least impacted businesses in the industry are spots like coffee shops and limited-service restaurants. On the other hand, only one in 10 full-service operators felt they were at or above normal staffing levels.

It’s inarguable that the industry needs help, but will incentivizing workers by stripping benefits be the answer? Per Free Times' conversation with players in the industry, optimism is low.

“I think it’s sort of common sense that it hurts the overall economy and then obviously the micro economies like the restaurant business in Columbia,” said Steve Cook, owner of Saluda’s and president of the Five Point’s Association. “But I got to be honest with you, I never really put too much stock into the unemployment benefits sucking people out of employment, especially in the restaurant industry.”

Cook detailed that it comes at a contrasting time for the industry as spots like his are seeing high activity.

Even his upscale restaurant is beginning to be stressed with employment, he shared. Saluda’s staff was mostly preserved through the pandemic, yet through “natural attrition” he’s shedding workers and finding few people in the pipeline.

That issue is permeating in other spaces, like the restaurant-adjacent distribution industry. Cook said his orders are delayed compared to typical times, due to labor shortages in food distribution.

At the Columbia-area chain Lizard’s Thicket, the restaurants are down about 100 employees from their typical 700, owner Bobby Williams reported. It’s resulted in a loss of quality in service and subsequent complaints from customers.

And recently, at their weekly training classes for new hires, they had no one attend.

Williams, also the chairman of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, held a high profile role in the reopening of the state's hospitality industry as a member of the governor’s advisory board. But he too was lukewarm on the idea that the labor shortage would be solved quickly.

“Everybody is hoping and a lot of politicians have hung their hat on 'This is the reason we’re in the way we are,’” he said. “But I just think a lot of employees left the restaurant industry for other industries.”

Despite Williams' and Cook’s reservations, the University of South Carolina’s Joey Von Nessen had more optimism. The economist at the college's Darla Moore School of Business said that it’s important to take note of the total “effective wage” of unemployment benefits — what they equal in hourly pay.

That was roughly $16 an hour, which he noted is a similar, or sometimes higher higher, amount than what many make in the food and beverage industry. Typically, the equivalent unemployment wage is low enough that it wouldn’t have a major effect on potential job seekers’ desires to search or not.

He expected that in the next 30 to 60 days we’d begin to see potential labor changes, in part because of the governor’s move.

He also cited other factors that play into unemployment decisions, giving health reasons and parenting needs as examples. The economist cautioned it may be “too early to disentangle these factors” to find a sole answer for the labor shortages.

Additionally, he noted that the struggles in the state were an ongoing problem exacerbated by the pandemic. Now that industries are reopening en masse — what he described as “economic whiplash” — it has created a worker-favored market, meaning they have higher negotiating power.

That provides some credence to the idea that workers could have left the industry to find jobs with higher wages, flexibility and benefits, a dynamic that occurs typically in a “booming economy,” he said.

“The recession we’ve seen over the last year is unique, we’ve never seen it before,” Von Nessen said. “This is the first time we’ve seen that $16 an hour level for unemployment assistance.”