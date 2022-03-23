Soft shell crab season is upon us. Here's what Columbia restaurants have them.

It's officially that season — soft shell crab season, that is.

Whether you like them fried, seared, stuffed into a sandwich or on top of your shrimp and grits, the seasonal delicacy will be available in a host of Columbia's restaurants for the next few weeks.

The dish is usually available in the state typically from late March to mid-April, as weather warms the water in the coastal regions. This means they're only available for a few weeks out of the year and the dish is a hot commodity — most restaurants sell out nightly.

Free Times has collected a handful of Columbia restaurants offering soft shell crabs, though, as mentioned, availability is sporadic. So do call ahead to ensure they're still in stock.

We’ll continue to update this list as we find out about more.

Black Rooster

201 Meeting St, West Columbia. 803-724-2853. blackroostersc.com

Black Rooster, West Columbia's upscale "French-ish" restaurant will have soft shell crabs this season, owner Kristian Niemi told the Free Times. Chef Alex Strickland will decide preparations daily so be sure to stop by to see what he's got going.

Bourbon

1214 Main St. 803-403-1404. bourboncolumbia.com

Niemi’s other spot, a bar that focuses on Cajun-Creole cuisine on Main Street is offering them, too. The bar last served it fried with Columbia's Adluh Flour cornmeal over Louisana popcorn rice, sweet corn, lima bean and Thai Basil succotash. Preparation, like at Niemi's Black Rooster, will vary.

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

920 Gervais St. 803-256-6687. motorsupplycobistro.com.

Soft shell crabs are tough to get this season. Motor Supply Co. Bistro had some in last week, but typically serve them as they're able to get them. Be sure to give them a call before stopping by to see if they've got them on the menu for the night.

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering

1531 Richland St. 803-556-2197. spottedsalamandercatering.com

Chef-owner Jessica Shillato said she will be serving soft shell crabs and putting her own spin on it — with Nashville hot soft shell crabs making an appearance on Spotted's menu beginning March 23. If they're as good as they look, you're in for a treat. Try them with the BLT pasta salad, a personal favorite of mine.

Saluda's Restaurant

751 Saluda Ave. 803-799-9500. saludas.com

At Saluda's, you can find soft shell crabs imported from the coast of Charleston fried by chef Toby Leeuw. The crispy dish will be offered for the next two weeks as a part of a seafood trio or they can be added to your entree. Leeuw recommends pairing them with their filet mignon or adding it on top of his signature shrimp and grits.

Hampton Street Vineyard

1207 Hampton St. 803-252-0850 hamptonstreetvineyard.com

While they don't have them in quite yet, in the coming weeks you'll be able to find soft shell crabs on the menu of Hampton Street Vineyard. Chef Cody Ross will find a way to put a "french spin" on the seafood dish, co-owner Chelsea Carrier told the Free Times. We'll keep this list updated but also keep an eye out on the restaurant's social media.

The War Mouth

1209 Franklin St. 803-569-6144. thewarmouth.com.

At War Mouth, Chef Rhett Eliott will be serving up "brown butter soft shells with pecan grilled local asparagus and wild carrot clabbers cream."

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe

2001 Greene St. 803-254-7828. mrfriendlys.com.

Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe posted on social media with excitement about the start of the soft shell crab season. Owner Ricky Mollohan told the Free Times that the restaurant will offer fried crabs and "some sort of Remoulade and veggie relish topping." While all crabs will be served fried, Mollohan said the sauce and preparation will vary day to day.

Terra

100 State St. 803-791-3443. terrasc.com.

Chef and owner of Terra Mike Davis described soft shell crabs as "one of his most favorite uber seasonal items." Though they'll only be around for a few weeks, Davis will have them at Terra, pan-seared and topped with cherry-mustard butter and featuring a medley of vegetables including locally-grown asparagus.

Halls Chophouse

1211 Main St. 803-563-5066. hallschophouse.com

Halls Chophouse confirmed to the Free Times that the restaurant will be serving the seasonal delicacy, but have not yet announced dates or other details on its preparation for when the crabs will be served.