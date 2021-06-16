Searching for Columbia’s best pancakes

The humble pancake is as simple as it is elemental. The simple fried concoction of flour, milk, egg and baking soda feels like it’s been around since the dawn of time.

Indeed, the breakfast dish can be found in various forms across history. According to the well-curated and meticulously detailed website Food Timeline, pancake-like food was eaten in prehistoric times. After thousands of years, it has spread over the world in various forms, from the Moroccan trid to the American flapjack.

In Columbia, the pancake is just as ubiquitous, though it is perhaps overshadowed by other breakfast dishes, especially the similarly composed waffle.

While the pancake comes in largely the same form across Columbia eateries, individuality shines through in subtle ways. At one spot, a standard barebones pancake may be exhibited on the menu, while another may have tangy buttermilk or other varied offerings.

Free Times set out to assess and break down the options at five of the area’s more prominent pancake purveyors. Certainly other restaurants in the area offer the dish, especially during weekend brunch service, but we’ve focused on spots that offer them regularly.

Dash of Spice: Cafe Strudel

Cinnamon pancakes with two eggs, choice of meat ($7.50)

300 State St. and 309 S Lake Drive, Lexington. cafestrudel.com.

A staple of weekend brunches in West Columbia and Lexington, Cafe Strudel slings cinnamon pancakes in slightly eclectic spaces.

Like others on this list, these are buttermilk, though as the name suggests, the cinnamon is the main characteristic here. At risk of being too one-note, these were among the stronger of the bunch I tried out, despite a drawback. The cinnamon wasn’t overwhelming, lending a nice flavor. Still, it was a relatively thin pancake. And while this is normally a plus, as thicker ones too often create a dry mouthful, these had a slight crispness on the edges that can be undesirable.

Diner Delight: Ray’s Diner

Deluxe breakfast with pancakes, choice of meat and two eggs ($8.29)

3110 Two Notch Road facebook.com/raysdinercolumbiasc.

This great greasy spoon is nestled at the end of a strip mall along Two Notch Road and, as some online reviewers have noted, it doesn’t appear to be the most well-kept of digs.

But the food was mostly strong. The pancakes I ordered were perhaps a touch too dense, creating an overly absorbent mush-like bite. But the overall flavor, slightly sweet and cakey, was solid. The accompaniments were pre-packaged butter and syrup, which may be a COVID-19-related move, as the diner also served its coffee in styrofoam cups.

The focus here is on pancakes, but the smoked sausage I paired with this combo was the best protein I ate while assembling this guide.

Out West: Compton’s Kitchen and Original Brunches

Compton’s pancake special with choice of meat and two eggs, $6.99.

1118 B Ave. comptonskitchen.net.

Original Brunches' pancakes with sausage or bacon ($5.20 for a half order, $5.90 for a full stack)

2245 Leaphart Road originalbrunches.net.

Across the Congaree River in West Columbia are two fairly similar breakfast spots, with similarly reliable pancakes, Compton’s Kitchen and Original Brunches.

A staple for more than four decades, Compton’s Kitchen serves up what they describe as buttermilk pancakes, but, absent any noticeable tangy flavor, they fell closer in line with what I might make at home or expect from a standard griddle-made pancake.

Still, Compton’s offering is solid and trends towards characteristics I personally appreciate. It’s thin, avoiding dreaded gumminess, but still springy, and nails the expected slightly sweet and inviting flavors you’d want.

At Original Brunches, you can expect a largely similar pancake experience, if my trip to each was any indicator. Theirs was a sweeter bite and a bit thicker, but had a nice fluff to it, again avoiding any overt density.

For accompaniments, both came with pre-packaged butter and syrup, which, again, was perhaps a COVID-19 protocol.

The Best: Original Pancake House

Three buttermilk pancakes, two eggs and bacon ($8.49)

4840 Forest Drive originalpancakehouse.com.

The notion of a buttermilk pancake — as hinted at throughout this list — has been sullied by the proliferation of unfaithfully sweet pancakes bearing the name. The tangy flavor should take center stage, and it often does not.

Enter Original Pancake House, the franchise that has a Columbia outpost in the Trenholm Plaza shopping center. The handful of folks I’ve talked with about the city’s pancakes have always mentioned this spot — a weekend indulgence for some, a hangover cure for others, both for more.

There are a bounty of pancake types on offer, from the much-loved oven-baked Apple Pancake, bacon pancakes and, highlighted here, the buttermilk pancake.

Original Pancake House’s buttermilk pancake offers up enough tangy flavor to justify the barest of syrup drizzling and butter spreads. The trio pair together well to make a trifecta of flavors that is immensely satisfying in its complexity — as far as pancake complexity goes. It has a medium thickness, but with a light consistency, making it absorbent without becoming mush.

Indeed, it’s the best pancake on this list and well worth the wait time you may encounter.