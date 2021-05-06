SC farm Organically Roland battered by hail, bolstered by outpouring of support

On May 3, Jason Roland stood in the hail as it pelted the crops at his Lexington farm.

“They’re your babies and everything you’ve worked on for months, if they’re going to beat (them), they’re going to beat me up too,” he said of his choice to expose himself to the elements. “I’m thankful I did it, at least I know what they went through.”

“I have never seen anything like it, it’s like God is pelleting you with golf balls, he added”

The “quarter to 50 cent-sized” hail lasted for 15 minutes, battering his crops. The kale that he described as among the best he’s ever grown was effectively shredded.

Roland was downcast, knowing the implications. He estimated the storm damaged roughly 80 percent of his farm’s produce to the point that it is now unusable.

But Roland ended up getting some help. The page the farm set up on the GoFundMe fundraising site has already raised more than $8,700 as of May 6, far outstripping its stated goal of $3,000. Roland reported that other private donations the farm has received push the amount of emergency funds past $10,000.

The funding is enough to secure the farm’s future, with Roland initially worrying he would have to shut down for a season or longer. His $3,000 goal was enough to secure seeds and plants for his farm, but with the larger amount he hopes to also pay for improvements, including a new cold storage space.

Roland also hopes to use the funds to help set up a handful of permanent free produce boxes for people who are vegetarian or vegan and struggling.

Organically Roland pairs with Greenleaf Farms for a popular CSA produce box subscription program and sells to numerous local restaurants. Roland expected it would take six weeks for his farm to get back to regular business again, as he plants and grows replacements for the damaged crops. In the meantime, he’ll still sell the 20 percent of his produce that made it through the storm mostly unscathed — root vegetables like radishes and sweet potatoes — through his CSA.

Roland gave his CSA customers the choice to delay their boxes or continue with the limited offerings.

“Everybody has (said) an overwhelming 'That’s what a CSA is about, if you got two things or 20 things to offer, we’ll be there for you,'” he said. “I got the best customers in the world, I really really do.”