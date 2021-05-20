SC association's virtual job fair responds to hospitality staffing struggles

With a labor shortage causing issues throughout the dining scene in Columbia and across South Carolina, the state Restaurant and Lodging Association is hoping an online career fair could help stymie some of the pain.

As of the late afternoon on May 18, the May 19 event had 236 businesses participating and almost 1,000 job seekers. Still, today’s program’s scope is far too large to be solved by a singular event, an organizer noted.

“(The labor shortage) is at a critical juncture,” said Douglas O’Flaherty, SCRLA’s vice president of operations. “I heard from a restaurant operator … they couldn’t open for breakfast one day last week.”

The job fair is being done in coordination with the state Department of Employment and Workforce, O’Flaherty said. It’s the first statewide job fair the state organization has run and is based on data collected in recent weeks that shows job openings are more available than ever.

Those interested in participating in the SCRLA job fair can learn more here. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“DEW saw there was a lot of jobs in the hospitality industry that are needed. Historically, it was, ‘I need a server, a cook, a bellhop.’ They would put in that they needed one,” he explained. “Well they need four servers (now).”

The labor shortage has become a contentious issue, as political leaders like Gov. Henry McMaster have called for an end to the state’s participation in COVID-19 federal unemployment benefits as a way to bring workers back. Others in and around the industry cite its notorious low pay and poor treatment of workers as necessitating a change in order to fix it.

O’Flaherty was balanced in his take on the situation. He said numerous workers left the industry amid its COVID-19 pandemic downturn and found fruitful jobs in industries like retail and logistics.

“We feel like this is going to be a long-term struggle with employees,” he said. “So much of our hospitality staff does live paycheck to paycheck. As soon as they missed two paychecks it was a critical need.”

He still expects many to return, but noted they’ll need reassurances that it's safe to do so and that the hours will be there. O'Flaherty agreed with the governor that the end of unemployment would bring back some workers.

He acknowledged some low paid workers do make less than the amount they would on extended unemployment benefits and didn’t fault those who were partial to that circumstance.

“There are certain job positions within the hospitality industry that are lower paying job positions. You could make $300,000 a year or $18,000 a year. It’s the entire spectrum,” he explained. “That’s the wonderful part of our industry, there’s a little bit of something for everyone.”

Several studies have thrown water on the idea that unemployment programs incentivize people to not seek out work. And Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, told The Post and Courier on May 6 that unemployment programs are likely to only be a deterrent for someone going back to work if their job doesn’t pay well, and emphasized that unemployment benefits are only “part of the calculation.”

O’Flaherty said he believed the industry will begin paying better and offering better benefits in an effort to improve the labor situation. He also suggested that will necessitate higher bills for customers.

“It’s naturally going to have that effect,” he said.