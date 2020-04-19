Researchers say COVID-19 might make you lose your sense of taste. What’s that like?

“I lost my sense of taste from head and neck cancer,” says Nicole Isenbarger.

Nicole Isenbarger is an archaeologist at Charles Towne Landing Historic Site and teaching associate for the Department of Anthropology and Geography at Coastal Carolina. Diagnosed in 2014, it was after surgery when she first experienced changes in taste for the first time.

“My cancer actually started on the front side of the tongue,” she recalls “Instantly my sense of taste was altered because it was actually affecting the nerve on my tongue.”

“It was really odd,” Isenbarger adds. “I could tell what the cancer wanted, which was sweet foods. Once that was removed I didn’t want sweet foods anymore. I wanted really healthy things. All of my cravings changed.”

Isenbarger says nerve damage from the surgery played a large role in her sense of taste. Things only got harder the following year when the cancer returned.

“When it came back as a lymph node in my neck, I had to have surgery along with chemotherapy and radiation,” Isenbarger explains. “The chemotherapy, right when that injection hit my blood stream, I lost all my sense of taste.”

Loss of taste has suddenly become a bigger topic of discussion due to COVID-19, as it has cropped up as a possible symptom of the pandemic-sparking virus. Currently, however, the World Health Organization does not list loss of taste or smell as a definitive sign of the coronavirus. Loss of taste can occur due to upper respiratory infections and allergies, making it difficult for researchers to connect the symptom to the virus.

Still, there is a global effort to see if there is a link, including a survey being conducted by more than 400 clinicians, research scientists and others who have banded together through the Global Consortium of Chemosensory Researchers.

Alissa Nolden believes this flashpoint of attention and public conversation could be a good opportunity to better understand loss of taste. An assistant professor in the food science department at the University of Massachusetts Amherst specializing in sensory evaluation and chemosensory disorders, she says that scientists are beginning to understand why the phenomenon occurs.

“Radiation and chemotherapy work a little bit differently, but their main purpose is to kill and target rapidly regenerating cells,” she says. “One of those is taste cells. Taste cells regrow every eight to 10 days. The chemotherapy targets that renewal process, preventing new taste cells from reaching the taste bud. In that case, it makes sense we would lose all taste — sweet, sour, bitter, salty and umami.”

Isenbarger says the effects were immediately noticeable after entering chemotherapy. Bananas, something she used to love, suddenly tasted rotten. She also couldn’t do spice at all.

“I used to eat ghost peppers and tons of hot food, but now it’s like I’m four,” she offers. “My mouth is rejuvenated and I have to work back up to it. I’m starting to be able to have the smallest bit of pepper.”

The scenario can vary from on individual to another.

“For every person it will be different,” Nolden explains. “So if I had neck cancer, they might have had oral surgery to remove the cancer so that can actually be a severing of the nerve and you may never recover. For chemotherapy, there are so many types of chemotherapy drugs which differentially impact and it depends how many cycles they are getting. It appears it is cycle-related and in between cycles they seem to recover a bit, but the more cycles they have the longer it will take to recover post-treatment.”

In Isenbarger’s case, taste has only returned in pieces over the last four years.

“I get into a rut of what works and I get frustrated because I’m tired of continuously trying to find things that don’t work,” she relates. “It gets to be a bit much.

“I remember during chemo, one day I was determined to eat dinner, so I made five separate meals before finding one I could eat that day.”

Nolden indicates that guiding such patients, particularly head and neck cancer patients, has been a struggle for nutritionists and clinicians.

“They struggle on how to provide nutritional guidance when patients don’t want to eat because it doesn’t taste good,” Nolden says. “We were really trying to work together on how we figure out which tastes and flavors are impacted and which help and are perceived as enjoyment. It could be that patients have a complete loss of sweet while others don’t. It’s very difficult.”

As causes for loss of taste vary, so do the possible treatments. Nolden notes that studies have shown that trigeminal sensation — related to the trigeminal nerve, responsible for feelings like pain and temperature in the face and mouth — is an area typically unaffected that could be explored. Consuming hot liquids, cool-feel menthol or aromatic spices are possible recommendations that could help such patients.

Isenbarger hopes to see more guidance developed. She’s particularly eager to see improvements made early in the process, perhaps through mapping where the patient and professional can work together to talk about what nutrition may look like and provide dietary suggestions, something she struggled in obtaining in her own experience.

“You can adapt to it,” she says. “If you can keep a positive attitude and embrace it, then it’s something new. It was a little bit fun to start to get your taste back because it was like experiencing food like a kid again and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah,’ or now it tastes a little different.“