Reopened after a long COVID-19 hiatus, Columbia sushi institution eyes uncertain future

At a reopened Camon, things are far from the same.

The longtime Columbia favorite is beloved by regulars who saddle up to the bar for close-up views of its chef preparing sushi and its Japanese-emulating restaurant experience. But Camon, which reopened in November for the first time since COVID-19 shut it down in March, is now carryout only.

Tables are pushed aside and customers are only allowed into a make-shift to-go area, with servers taking orders where guests would typically slide back paper doors to enter the relaxing interior.

Even the cooks aren't always the same now. The Kobayashi family, which has run the restaurant for 35 years still operates it, but now they’re assisted by the Bowen family in all aspects of the restaurant. Meanwhile, they have yet to bring back previous staff out of safety.

“Our decision to reopen, it was simultaneously a simple decision, but it was also very difficult,” said the restaurant’s manager Shigeharu Kobayashi. “We just found ourselves continually using up whatever resources we had and every kind of option we had to kind of stay intact as a business. And we got to the point where we didn’t really have other options.”

But the food gives no indication that anything has changed. The gyoza has that familiar sear. The fish is still delicately and deliberately cut. The sushi is rolled the same way. Even the curly leaf parsley garnish is still present.

That’s Camon’s pitch to diners: We’re open, the same as always.

Figuring out how and when to reopen was a long, hard road for the restaurant. The Kobayashi family and its nearly 70-year old head chef have taken a particularly cautious approach to the pandemic.

As many restaurants reopened as restrictions waned, the Kobayashis were among a small but resolute group of owners that chose to stay closed. Shigeharu Kobayashi, the restaurant’s manager, explained that the idea was to be part of a greater community effort toward mitigating the coronavirus’ spread and protecting the aging chef.

But as recently spiking case numbers attest, that never came to pass. Now, Shigeharu posited that Camon is “forever changed” by the last year.

“I find it a little disappointing that we’re kind of in a we had to make a decision based on survival rather than be part of a community strategy,” he said.

The Bowen family reached out to the Kobayashis after they learned that the restaurant was mulling reopening. A Japanese-American family, three of Calvin and Hiroko Bowen’s four sons worked at the restaurant in the past and now are back assisting once again. The fourth helps in other aspects, like cleaning.

Linda works in the kitchen, too, packaging items, while Calvin works the takeout counter. The Kobayashis continue to help, with the chef assisting in prep and in training, while Shigeharu helps where needed.

“They really want what they see as the best and most authentic Japanese dining to succeed in town,” the manager said of the Bowens.

Calvin Bowen and his wife are retired, and two of the sons were furloughed during the pandemic, opening the door for them to assist in the restaurant, Calvin said.

They developed a to-go system and, after some initial hiccups with orders, the two families feel it's been going well. Bowen reported that sales have been holding steady and improving some over time.

“We know the Kobayashis and with the pandemic and everything, it just seemed logical for us to go in there and help out and that way we could continue to work,” he explained.

Bowen also said that assisting the Kobayashi’s could be a trial run for running Camon long-term, and running a restaurant is an idea the family has flirted with in the past.

Shigeharu was open to the possibility of the restaurant being sold to the Bowens and stressed it was part of a wide range of outcomes for the restaurant amid a tumultuous year for the industry. He said the options range from “continuing very strong” to “closing the doors entirely.”

“We’re really trying to figure out ... about the first 35 years of Camon versus the next 35 years of Camon,” Kobayashi concluded. “This may really be the chapter break. What does that chapter break look like?”