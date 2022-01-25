Primal Gourmet Kitchen and Market halts operations

Primal Gourmet Kitchen + Market, known for serving up locally-sourced pre-packaged meals, will temporarily close, the owner announced on social media Tuesday.

The decision comes as the shop dealt with rising cost of supplies and increased supply shortages. Owner and chef Greg Martin said in the post that staff shortages and the pandemic had also affected their ability to do business.

"We would rather go through a temporary shutdown now, than a permanent closure in the future. We hope you understand how hard we tried to avoid this," he said in a Facebook post.

Primal Gourmet, which specializes in pre-portioned, healthy meals, has been operating in West Columbia since 2019 when it expanded from its former Irmo location. The store offered meal subscription services not unlike those of big chains like HelloFresh. They also offered meal delivery services for those who were homebound.

Their store also offered a grab-and-go hot bar, where customers could pick their own meals, as well.

There are over 100,000 restaurants across the country that are temporarily or have permanently closed since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the National Restaurant Association.

While supply chain issues continue to affect businesses like restaurants, workers are also not returning — the food service industry was still more than half a million workers short at the end of November and this continues to affect businesses like Primal Gourmet.

"We can’t say exactly how long this hiatus will be, but we anticipate that it will be measured in weeks, not months. Please keep an eye out for updates as we go on this journey," Martin said in the post.