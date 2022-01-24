Popular Columbia food truck Chubby's Burgers opening brick-and-mortar location

Smash burger specialists Chubby’s Burgers food truck is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Columbia's suburbs.

When Chris Sarant lost his job to the COVID-19 pandemic, he couldn’t have imagined in two years that he'd be opening up his own restaurant.

Sarant and his wife, Amy, started Chubby’s Burgers Food Truck in June 2020, after just a few months of prepping once the pandemic hit.

After nearly two years of operating out of a white food truck serving smash burgers everywhere from local neighborhoods to popular breweries, the owners announced in a social media post Friday that they would be opening a permanent location in Blythewood.

The pair, Chris Sarant and Trippy Phillips, started talking just a few weeks ago and made the decision to transfer ownership.

“I've done a lot of business in my day and this is probably the most seamless, peaceful transfer that I didn't even know was possible in business,” Phillips said.

The food truck, which has gained popularity in Columbia since it started, operated at mostly breweries and biergartens four to five days a week. Now the brick and mortar spot will offer both — their popular smash burgers and 25 beers on tap.

Sarant will no longer run the food truck, but hopes to transfer ownership to a new food truck business.

A smash burger is exactly what it sounds like — a burger that has been smashed, making it much thinner and more crispy than a regular burger. The cooking style was popularized in the mid 2000s by fast food restaurant chain Smashburger.

Sarant’s spot is the only locally owned restaurant to specialize in smash burgers. Three Smashburger chains operate in and around the Columbia area.

With this new location, Sarant will be able to offer his full menu including popular features and burgers he’s only offered occasionally while operating the food truck.

“On the food truck, you're so limited in what you can serve, you can only bring so much of everything and you only have 16 compartments that you can fit toppings in,” Sarant said.

Owners will hold a soft opening on Feb. 3 and then hold their grand opening on Feb. 4 with live music from Adam Church, a newcomer to the country music scene who recently starred in a Luke Combs music video.

Sarant, who’s originally from New York, grew up in the restaurant industry. His dad owned a burger spot where Sarant grew up “running around the kitchen and dining room.” His passion for opening up his own restaurant stemmed from his childhood memories there, he said.

Family and leaving a legacy play a big part in Sarant’s passion for opening up his burger business. He comes from a family of restaurateurs, from his dad’s burger spot in New York to an uncle’s restaurant in Charleston. Sarant previously worked as a private chef in Charleston as well.

His two daughters, both teenagers, helped him run the food truck and he plans to enlist their help at the new restaurant.

“The fact that one day, possibly, my grandkids could eat my burgers. After I'm gone, maybe my restaurant will still be around. Who knows? I just want to have something to be remembered by,” Sarant said.

The grand opening of Chubby’s Burgers & Brewhouse will be held on Feb. 4 at 420 McNulty St. Blythewood, S.C.