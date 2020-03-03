Owners of O’Hara’s Public House to bring nighttime dessert bar to Lexington in April

The ownership group behind Lexington’s O’Hara’s Public House is bringing a nighttime dessert bar to the city’s Main Street.

The group bought The Haven Coffee House in September and plan to bring its new evening service to the space starting on April 15. the coffee shop will keep running as is, while the dessert bar will go from 6 p.m. to midnight, from Wednesday through Saturday.

The menu will feature a variety of desserts, red wines, dessert wines and cocktails, he explains. O’Hara describes one cocktail as a s'mores-emulating drink — a chocolate martini with graham cracker and chocolate syrup on the rim, topped with a marshmallow. He’s uncertain whether the bar will offer beer.

O’Hara says that Haven was initially run by a pastor and became a spot for bible study and church groups to meet. He hopes to maintain that aspect by only serving alcohol and the other dessert aspects during the evening hours.

The group also plans to complement the new aspect with expanded offerings during the regular cafe hours, adding items like ice cream and donuts.

“I’m kind of sensitive to not pulling the rug out from under what is the daily business,” O’Hara details. “Part of our objective is to maintain the feel and operation of The Haven Coffee House, while also bringing this dessert bar to Lexington.”

Haven’s changes mark another move in Lexington’s downtown’s shift from lawyer office oasis to an emerging restaurant and retail area, a trend that O’Hara, whose Public House is part of that transition, is keen to keep going. He’s lived in the community for 20 years and says that the development of the Icehouse Amphitheater and surrounding eateries have boosted the area.

O’Hara and his partners opened the Irish pub just less than two years ago — its two-year anniversary is April 14 — and he says it has been a success. He also details that the Public House is undergoing its own changes. Ahead of its St. Patrick’s Day celebration from March 12 to 21, the restaurant and bar is installing a roof on top of its deck. That opens up 1,000 extra square feet of usable space that will be usable in most weather, O'Hara reports.

After that, the owners will turn their full attention to Haven.

Located across the street from an empty lot that is set to become a hotel, O’Hara thinks the coffee shop/dessert cafe should fit in well.

“We’re really committed to the future of downtown Lexington, especially Main Street,” O’Hara concludes. “I think this is a really complementary extension by what is being done by the town and the businesses.”

The forthcoming dessert bar was first announced on Monday through the pub's Facebook page. The Haven Coffee House is currently open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., while O'Hara's operates from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.