Owners of Columbia's Publico to open new pan-Asian restaurant in the Vista

The owners of Columbia’s Publico Kitchen and Tap are opening a pan-Asian restaurant and bar in the Vista.

Boku Kitchen and Saloon will open in the former Sure Fire Tacos space at 916 Gervais Street and the owners are tentatively targeting a November opening. Like Publico, which currently has Five Points and Atlanta locations, the goal is to make Boku a multi-location business.

“Our vibe has always been that we do everything fresh and local, made from scratch in a comfortable environment,” said co-owner Bob McCarthy. “I think the design is going to be dynamic, the feel is going to be fresh.”

McCarthy said that development of the restaurant’s menu and beverage program is still underway, so he had scant details on specifics. However, he said he's been developing the concept for three to four years and that the idea is for the menu to feature “a mix of flavors, whether it be Vietnamese, Japanese Chinese, Filipino, a little of everything."

Meanwhile, the drinks will stray from Publico’s extensive draft beer offerings and instead focus on a cocktail program. It’s an intentional switch-up from Publico’s concept.

“I think it’s a better fit for the location, better fit for the concept,” McCarthy explained. “When you walk into Boku I don’t want you to think it's an Asian Publico. I want a completely different feel.”

The new spot will have a capacity of roughly 100 people and be about the same size as Publico in Five Points, albeit structured differently. Inside, they hope to feature murals from a local artist, but are still searching for the artist.

McCarthy is in the process of interviewing head chef candidates and has begun posting job openings on local industry Facebook groups and elsewhere.

Boku’s location in the Vista comes in a crowded Asian restaurant scene. Tsunami Vista, M Vista, 929 Kitchen and Bar and others are either in the district or only a short distance away. McCarthy was optimistic that Boku would be able to stand out.

“I focus within our four walls,” he said. “I think there’s plenty of room for restaurants in the Vista, and for Asian restaurants and let them do their thing and we’ll do ours and hopefully people find all of it attractive."

McCarthy also detailed that he and co-owner Michael Duganier have plans to open a third Publico, which would be the second in Columbia, but did not give details on a location. While the other location is in Atlanta, the business owner said that he and Duganier are making Columbia their “home base” for their company’s concepts.

The owners' plans come at a tumultuous time for the restaurant industry, as it continues to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Labor woes continue to be an issue, as do supply issues. McCarthy posited that they believe Columbia is a strong market for them, despite those industry issues, due to its growth and potential to continue for that.

“I see things improving dramatically and I feel it's worth the investment at the moment to prepare for that if you wait too long someone's going to beat you to it,” he said.