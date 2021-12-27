Owners of Columbia's 929 opening new Korean restaurant in 2022

The owner of popular Korean restaurant 929 Kitchen and Bar in Columbia is opening a new restaurant and cafe in 2022.
The owners announced the forthcoming restaurant Dec. 23 on Facebook. The 6,500-square-foot space will seat up to 265 people and feature the “same top-notch meat quality” from the owner’s Charlotte restaurant MOA Korean BBQ, according to the social media post.
The Charlotte restaurant opened in 2020. The announcement dubbed the Columbia location "MOA 2." Accompanying renderings depicted outdoor seating, a U-shaped bar and a private dining area.
The post also said the restaurant will feature an in-store cafe and bakery.
If it follows suit with the Charlotte restaurant, MOA 2 will feature tableside grilling that has become a hallmark of Korean barbecue. The menu for Charlotte's MOA includes various banchans (Korean side dishes) to pair with varieties of meat. Options include wagyu steak, shrimp, and ribeye.
MOA is a somewhat upscale affair, with lunch ranging between $11 and $22 and dinner items up to $37. The table-side grilling meats start at $90, but, in most Korean barbecue restaurants, serve more than one person.
929 Kitchen and Bar was opened by Sean Kim and Sung Oh in 2017 and has been a hit in Columbia’s Vista neighborhood. In 2020, they were an early adopter of temperature scanners for customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.