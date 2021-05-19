Owners of Bourbon, Spotted Salamander talk Columbia food identity — or lack thereof

“What is Columbia food?”
That was supposed to be the topic of this discussion.
Jessica Shillato, owner of Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering, audibly groaned when first asked the question. Kristian Niemi, owner of Black Rooster and Bourbon. used profanities to describe his disdain for the question.
“No city, not even Charleston, has its own food,” he reasoned.
Shillato posited that there were obvious African influences, but suggested that was present broadly throughout the South and not specific to Columbia.
“It’s so broad and so new,” she explained.
Free Times engaged both in conversation about Columbia food, but the discussion quickly shifted gears to both of their histories running restaurants in the area. For Shillato, her business — first as a caterer serving creative Southern cuisine and, now, as a lunchtime cafe operator — has been at it for 14 years. Niemi described himself as “the old man” of the industry, having first started working locally in the mid-‘90s when he helped open Vista seafood mainstay Blue Marlin.
He recalled that there were few independent restaurants of a notable calibre at the time. Motor Supply Co. Bistro had been open for a handful of years. Al’s Upstairs Italian Restaurant, too, But outside of a few others, it was relatively sparse.
Shillato agreed that, even years later, it was a sparse cityscape as far as top notch restaurants when she started.
“There was nowhere good,” she remembered.
In this discussion, Niemi and Shillato discuss the idea of “Columbia food,” the current worker shortage, and their own approaches to operating a restaurant in this city. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Free Times: In Charleston, there’s more of an idea of Lowcountry cuisine. Where it feels like in the Midlands, there's less of a distinct identity. Do you agree?
Kristian Niemi: Yeah, definitely, but you have to understand that this city was, if you went back and tried to identify a single cooking style of Columbia, it would go back to Dutch Fork cooking, which was very Germanic in its origins. Because they settled all along the rivers around Columbia. But that cuisine got obliterated, and just, you know, pushed to the side as the area grew. So there's really very little of it left to show through, other than say, maybe your mustard barbecue sauces. It was very simple Southern food.
Jessica Shillato: African influence as well. But that's throughout the South.
Do you feel like Columbia's an accessible place to open a restaurant?
KN: If you open a restaurant here, if you get through the city of Columbia, if you can clear that hurdle and get your restaurant open, I think it's a very good place to open a restaurant. You have a very willing and able and eager clientele. I think if you're doing something interesting — you can't open a basic restaurant here and expect to be, you know, people beating down your doors. I think you do have to reach a different level nowadays.
JS: I think you have to either have great food or a gimmick. Some places don’t have great food.
KN: But getting through that, getting over the city of Columbia hurdle, is really difficult. This is something that people don't think about when they're opening a restaurant. A tap fee for your water service, it could be $40,000, which is a huge chunk of somebody's budget when they're opening a restaurant. And there seems to be no play on it. Nobody in the city really wants to work with you on that sort of thing. And that's an impediment to places opening.
But once you get through those impediments, it’s accessible?
JS: Yes, it's affordable. You have people that want to go out to eat. As long as you have, you know, good food, good atmosphere.
Will people want to open restaurants in Columbia post-pandemic?
KN: Definitely.
JS: Yes.
KN: South Carolina may not be growing at the same rate as North Carolina, Georgia. And Columbia in particular is growing at such a slower rate than Greenville and Charleston. Hopefully we can get a mayor that will address these issues and get more development happening in Columbia, because we should not be lagging behind as far as we are behind both of those cities. Charleston, you can understand. It's a coastal city. But Greenville, we shouldn't be lagging as far behind.
So Columbia, the city's grown, you both said. Do you see your efforts as growing with the city or capitalizing on that growth?
JS: I was taking advantage of there being no lunch really and (providing) something different for lunch.
KN: I just open s#!t when I want to.
But there's more to it than that. There's got to be, right?
KN: There really isn't. It's a combination of I get bored and I want to do something new. Then I just do whatever I want to do. I think there's no rhyme or reason. Like there was no plan to do a bourbon bar. We didn't have a Spanish Tapas Bar. So I did Gervais and Vine. And other than (Bourbon), I struggle like f#!k for the first year or two before people figure it out. I honestly don't care. I know I can pull it off.
How long did it take Spotted Salamander’s cafe to get traction?
JS: A couple months. We didn't really know what to expect, because it was different. And it was in an out-of-the-way place, so that was another thing.
Are you still hoping to expand? Do you still see Columbia as a place to expand?
JS: Right now it's kind of like, "I'm kind of scared." Because this past year, but yeah, of course.
Do you feel like the local hospitality scene has been good to the workers?
KN: The discourse seems to be among people on Facebook who have never worked in the industry. When I see a post that says, “If you think paying people $2.13 an hour is a living wage, blah, blah, blah” — that's just a bulls#!t argument and it just shows that they have no clue as to what this industry is.
JS: When we first opened, I did pay everybody across the board, we paid them all, I think $11 or $12 an hour, even the servers. But then after realizing servers only work four hours a day and sharing the tip pool, they didn't make s#!t. So we switched, so they make $100 in four hours.
KN:When we came back from the pandemic, we switched to everybody makes at least $7.25 and then everybody shares the tip pool. This week after the graduation weekend, my dishwashers will end up making probably $20 to $23 an hour.
Every restaurant is different. What's good for Jessica is not necessarily good for a place like mine, which is not good for a pizza place, which is not good for a sandwich place.
JS: I also think people should get paid their worth. I think people should get paid a livable wage. I've had dishwashers apply to work for me and want $20 an hour and I'm like ... (shrugs) I mean a sous chef, sure.
I don't want to piss off a bunch of employees because I need them. But I also don't want to lie, and be like, ‘Yeah, you're gonna get paid $20 an hour. You'll have to work like two hours a day.’
Do you still enjoy working in the industry?
KN: I love it. There are very few things that I would switch industries for.
JS: Yeah. (During) quarantine and stuff, I was trying to think of other stuff to do, but nope, no. This is it.
KN: I'm already thinking about the next restaurant.
What is it?
KN: I'm not saying. Nice try.