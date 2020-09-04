Owner of Columbia's Saluda's planning a to-go-only pizza spot

How will customers react to a post-COVID world of dining? With curbside and takeout more rampant (and necessary) than ever, Steve Cook, owner of the Five Points fine dining restaurant Saluda’s, is banking on them growing accustomed to that.
“I think some of the embracing of this convenience factor for folks, I think it's here to stay,” Cook tells Free Times.
His next venture will keep this in mind. Il Bucato will be a a to-go only restaurant, serving pizza, pasta and sub shop on Beltline Boulevard in the Kilbourne Heights neighborhood. While Cook says the plans for the new spot, which he hopes to open in October, were in the works before the pandemic, he says it's now an “ideal project.”
Cook says that similar businesses — he points to chain Pizza Hut as an example — have continued to thrive during the pandemic. He’s quick to say Il Bucato won’t be Pizza Hut, but the point is clear: People are looking for convenient, quality food.
"There are 10,000s of these kinds of restaurants everywhere. What we’re going to be doing that is different is using the highest possible [quality] ingredients," he offers.
It’s a far cry from his white table cloth spot in Five Points, which mainly caters to special occasions with pricey bills to match. The new restaurant is being made in the mold where a family can buy food there regularly, Cook says. It will serve New York-style pizzas in the $20 range, with large, fine-dining-esque salads for about $12 and daily rotating pasta specials.
“I’m coming from an exact opposite world. It’s completely different. So all I have to do is make the food really good? My life got 20 percent easier,” Cook explains. “It simplifies everything.”
Cook’s to-go-only focus comes as such models have taken on new prominence in the pandemic's socially distanced times. Numerous restaurants have relied on tepid income from to-go orders with dine-in business diminished by government restrictions and public health concerns on the part of diners.
In May, Eater reported that some existing restaurants were pivoting to to-go models and away from their full-service roots. A May report from CBRE, a commercial real estate firm, detailed that the returns on to-go and other similar sales were bringing back pennies compared to regular revenues.
But Il Bucato is starting as a to-go-only eatery and will be working from that baseline, reducing costs for Cook, particularly with staffing.
Despite his pivot to a downscaled restaurant model, Cook says he doesn’t think fine dining is going anywhere.
“I’m very optimistic that fine dining is not going anywhere. There’s still going to be that need to celebrate,” he posits. “For me, personally, it is an opportunity to diversify, not have all of your eggs in one basket.”