State brewer's guild bringing its first South Carolina craft beer festival to Columbia

Prepare your pint glasses, Columbia.

For the first time in the organization's decade-long history, the South Carolina Brewer's Guild will hold a craft beer festival in the heart of Columbia.

"Showcasing our in-state breweries for craft beer lovers across the Southeast is a unique opportunity we couldn't pass up, and one that we are eager to turn into an annual tradition," said Terry Horner, vice president of the guild and a member of its board since 2019.

The festival will take place in Columbia's Vista and will feature some of the 83 breweries from across the state who are members of the guild. Organizers have not yet released which vendors would be at the event.

And while the festival, which will be held in the afternoon on Oct. 15, is new for the brewer's guild, it definitely isn't the first of its kind in the state. Craft beer festivals from Greenville to Charleston draw crowds in a state where the craft beer scene has steadily grown over the last decade.

There are over eight times more breweries in the state than there were just a decade ago — with 16 operating in the state in 2011 and 129 in 2021, according to the national brewer's association.

And that growth is reflected in the state's major cities. In Columbia alone, there are at least 10 breweries in operation and a handful of new spots or expansions of old ones on the way — early next year Peak Drift Brewing will open a massive facility on North Main Street and late this year roaming German beer operation Bierkeller will find a permanent home near the Canalside development close to the Congaree River.

"Our craft beer industry is still in its infancy relative to many other states... this event is evidence that the guild has made great strides with the help of so many partners to provide value and engagement to its membership," Horner said.

Early bird general admission tickets cost $45 and include unlimited beer tastings, but not food. The early bird sale ends on July 31. General admission sales which begins in August are $55. VIP tickets, available at $75 before July 31 and $85 after, include food and early admission to the event.

The craft beer festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Junction 800 space (800 Gervais St.). More information can be found at facebook.com/scbrewers