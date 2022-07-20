Sour ales are light and sweet for summer sipping at Columbia breweries

Picture this: it's finally Friday. You're at your favorite brewery in town. The temperature is a toasty 93 degrees, but that doesn't matter because you're sipping a refreshing, cold beer.

Whether you're an IPA dude, through and through, or you lean towards sweet and crisp ciders, brewers around Columbia have the drink for all your summer needs.

"(We lean towards) really anything that's not too heavy. We have a couple new IPAs. I think those kind of do well just year round, but we typically put on some brighter, kind of more summertime vibe type of fruited sours," said Shaun Piggott, head brewer at Columbia Craft Brewing Company.

And while IPAs, also known as Indian Pale Ales, have gained popularity in the craft beer scene over the last decade or so, they're actually, in my humble opinion, not the beer for this summer.

For the next few weeks, you'll find summertime fruited sour ales on the tap list of most breweries in the area. And after tasting offerings from six of the area's breweries, I've come to the conclusion that they're the perfect beer for a warm summer day — some of them have hints of juicy watermelon while others taste like a freshly baked pie.

Free Times' Hannah Wade curated a list of some of the best drinks for summer sipping in and around Columbia for this summer.

Columbia Craft's Key Lime Pie Sour Ale

This golden sour ale is a twist on Columbia Craft's traditional sour ale — except that it has a distinct pie flavor.

The sour is brewed with vanilla and 12 pounds of key lime puree per barrel. Once brewers get the beer to the boiling stage of crafting the sour ale, they add in lactose, which sweetens and contrasts some of the high acidity from the sour itself as well as the key lime puree, according to Piggott.

The result is a golden, slightly sweet and tart sour ale that both tastes and smells like key lime pie. The tartness of the key lime flavoring combined with the sweet aromas and flavors of the vanilla and lactose make this an easy drink for the warm weather.

Steel Hands' Blackberry Sour Ale

Since Steel Hands Brewing opened in Cayce in late 2018, folks have been asking for sours, according to bartenders. Up until a few weeks ago, the brewery didn’t have a sour ale on the menu.

That’s changed now. With a newly opened second location in Greensboro, N.C., the brewery has introduced a new blackberry sour that one bartender described as a “gateway sour,” that’s tart enough to entice people who already enjoy sours but not too tart for people looking to try a new type of beer.

The sour is brewed at the Greensboro facility and will only be available for the next couple of weeks. Once that sour leaves the menu, another one with a different flavor or fruit choice will take its place, staff at the brewery told Free Times.

The blackberry sour, which will be on the tap list for about another month or so, is an easy drinking ale with distinct hints of blackberry. It’s subtle, at first, but the blackberry scent and flavor grows stronger as you drink it.

Savage Craft’s Slow Rind

Opened in January of last year, the spot has established itself as a hip place to sip a beer with its rooftop bar that overlooks the Columbia skyline.

On their summertime taplist is the Slow Rind — a watermelon fruited sour ale. It’s brewed with watermelon juice and fermented on watermelon puree. At an IBU (International Bitterness Units) of 5, it’s one of the least bitter beers you can snag at Savage Craft Ale Works.

The watermelon flavor and smell are enticing, reminding me of hot summer days enjoying watermelon on the school playground, and the tartness is minimal compared to most other sours — if you’re looking for a bold, tart sour this might fall flat, but if you’re new to tasting sour ales and don’t want something as tart, this could be a good introduction.

Hazelwood's Mexican Lager

Even though we’re focusing on almost entirely sour ales for this list, I’d be remiss to leave out Lexington’s Hazelwood Brewing Company. The brewery’s tap list is mostly IPAs at the moment, but their Mexican lager is the drink to try this summer.

The Vienna Lager with sea salt and real key lime has a unique, sweet flavor that’s perfect for the warm weather. Occasionally, the brewery offers an Anejo tequila barrel aged version. And Hazelwood’s outdoor space, which sits right along the Lexington Mill Pond, is a quaint spot to sit and sip a beer.

Smoked/Peak Drift's Apple Dumplin' Sour

Named as a callback to master brewer Ashley Lambert's childhood nickname, this sour was enjoyable and different. The taste was unique in that it had minimal tartness but a distinct apple flavoring that made it taste like drinking an apple pie.

The sour ale will only be around for another week or so, according to Jason Snyder, director of sales and operations for the microbrewery. After it leaves the menu, a new Tiki Sour will replace it. The tropical-themed sour will be infused with assorted fruits — like pineapple, guava and passionfruit — as well as coconut cream and toasted marshmallow.

Peak Drift, the microbrewery, located inside of Main Street's Smoked, will expand soon to a massive facility on Columbia's North Main Street.

Other suds that beat the heat

River Rat’s Prosecco pop: While this isn’t a beer, it’s one of the more popular drinks at River Rat, the longtime Columbia brewery right near Williams-Brice Stadium. The prosecco pop is exactly what it sounds like — a popsicle with the flavor of your choosing dropped inside a glass of chilled prosecco. It’s a wonderfully sweet and crisp drink for a hot summer day. Enjoy it on the brewery’s upstairs patio.

Steel Hands’ Coffee Lager: This beer will forever be one of my favorites in Columbia. It smells like freshly ground coffee beans and has a distinct coffee flavoring. Despite most coffee-flavored beers being stouts or porters, traditionally darker beers, this one is incredibly light.

Columbia Craft’s Macroeconomics Pilsner: This is one of the most neutral lagers that the downtown brewery has offered, according to Piggott. It’s a play on some of the more popular rice lagers like Budweiser and Bud Light. Piggott said it’s a “refreshing, easy drinking lager.” And it’s light enough for the warm weather.