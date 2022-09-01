River Rat Brewery adds Friday lunch back to the menu

Missed drinking beer during your Friday lunch break? Fear not. The lunch drinking hour is back.

River Rat Brewery, the well-known brewery that sits just outside of Williams Brice football stadium on Shop Road, will bring back its Friday lunch hour, the brewery announced on social media Thursday.

Owner Mike Tourville couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The brewery, which has been on Shop Road for over eight years, is one of the oldest in Columbia. Lunch at the spot will start back on Sept. 9 at 11:45 a.m. according to the spot.

River Rat used to offer weekday lunch prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately shuttered the operation as a result — weekend brunch is offered, but now lunch will also be added.

The COVID-19 pandemic was rough for breweries, including River Rat, and although the brewery distributes popular beers like its Astronaut Sauce IPA across the state, owners have worked on revamping the taproom since the pandemic has waned.

"Now with the pandemic, and everything else, you know, it’s just, it’s a survival game, basically. At least for us it is," Tourville said in a previous interview with Free Times.

The brewery introduced a weekend jazz brunch just this year and now adds to their hours with a lunch offering on Fridays.

The brewery is at 1231 Shop Rd. and is open Wednesday through Sunday usually from mid-afternoon until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.